This weekend's new movies

Several new movies out this weekend and there are still tons more hanging on in theaters if you haven't had a chance to get out and see them yet! Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween looks to be just the right amount of scary and silly if you're looking for something to do with the tweens, of course The Nun is still out too if you're looking for more grown up scares.

Chris Helmsworth and John Hamm star in Bad Times at the El Royale if you're interested in action and drama. If you're just looking to catch up on whats new, check out this week's new movie trailers right here!

Click here for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Click here to check out The First Man

Click here for Bad Times at the El Royale