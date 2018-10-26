This Weekend At The Box Office

Lots of new movies out this weekend and there's no shortage of spooky thrills! If you've got the kids in tow you might want to check out Johnny English Strikes Again, starring Rowan Atkinson and Emma Thompson. Of course there are lots of grown up movies too, like Hunter Killer, starring Gary Oldman and Linda Cardellini.

With Halloween around the corner you're sure to be out doing that last minute candy or costume shopping. Why not take a break and relax with a good movie? You can catch up on all the latest trailers right here!

Click here to check out Johnny English Strikes Again

Click here to check out Hunter Killer

Click here to check out Indivisible