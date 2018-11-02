This weekend's new movies

Well Halloween is officially over, and you know what that means... holiday movies! The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is out today and it stars Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren. Of course the highly anticipated Bohemian Rhapsody has finally arrived too if its more of a grown up night out you're after.

While you're still picking through the kids candy and figuring out what to do with the costumes and decorations, why not take a break from it all and go see a new movie? We've got the latest trailers to get you all caught up on whats new right here.

Click here to check out The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Click here to check out Bohemian Rhapsody

Click here to check out Nobody's Fool