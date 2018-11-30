This Weekend At The Box Office

One new movie out but there are still plenty of great movies sticking around in theaters if you're looking to get out of the house or just relax! The hustle and bustle between Thanksgiving and Christmas can be a stressful time for a lot of us, but as long as there's a movie theater in town, you've got an option to duck in for a couple hours and kick up your feet!

If you've been busy attending parties, planning recipes, shopping, or just trying to keep your head from spinning this time of year, why not check out a new movie? Here's this week's new movie!

Click here to check out The Possession of Hannah Grace