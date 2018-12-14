This Weekend At The Box Office

New movies have arrived and there's no shortage of action and drama. With appearances from Clint Eastwood and Liev Schreiber you know there's some good stuff waiting for you at your local movie theater.

Christmas is getting closer and with everyone rushing around to get every last detail right, wouldn't it be nice to go take a breather and see a great new movie? Check out what's new this week!

Click here to check out Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse

Click here to check out The Mule

Click here to check out Mortal Engines