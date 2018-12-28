This Weekend At The Box Office

With most people off between the holidays its a great time for a lot of us to catch up on things we've been meaning to do. Like go to the movies! If life is just too hectic and you're looking for a great way to wind down before getting back into the swing of things next week, why not go check out a movie you've been wanting to see?

Vice is out this week starring Christian Bale and Steve Carrell, the story of he story of Dick Cheney, who George W. Bush picks as his Republican running mate in the 2000 presidential election. Of course if political drama isn't your thing there are still TONS of movies still hanging on in theaters that might be more your speed! Check out the newest trailer for this week!

Click here to check out Vice