This Weekend At The Box Office
This weekend's new movies
January 4, 2019
Christmas, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day. All of the holidays have passed us by and we are starting another year. If the holidays left you (like a lot of us) feeling just plain exhausted, it might be the right time to plan a movie night!
One scary new movie out in theaters this weekend, Escape Room. We're all familiar with the popular new idea for a night out with friends, and this takes the idea in a whole new (and creepy) direction! Check out the trailer!