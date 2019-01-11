This Weekend At The Box Office

Just when you feel like you've seen all there is to see, three brand new movies are out this weekend! Kevin Hart and Brian Cranston star in a great drama that looks to have plenty of laughs too, The Upside! If you're looking for something a little simpler to see with the kids, there's A Dog's Way Home, rated PG and it looks to be good for grown ups too. Of course if you're a Keanu Reeves fan you're definitely going to want to go check out his latest, Replicas.

Its going to be a COLD weekend, why not duck inside and warm up with a good movie and some popcorn? Check out this weekend's new movies!

Click here to check out The Upside

Click here to check out A Dog's Way Home

Click here to check out Replicas