This Weekend At The Box Office

Lots of new movies out this weekend if you're looking for something brand new to go see! The latest Lego movie has arrived and looks like its sure to be just as fun as the first one. Great movie for grown ups AND littles to enjoy!

If you're in for a more grown up date though there is action and comedy to be found with everybody from Liam Neeson to Tracey Morgan popping up in the new movies this weekend. Check out all the new movies right here!

Click here to check out The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Click here to check out What Men Want

Click here to check out Cold Pursuit

Click here to check out The Prodigy