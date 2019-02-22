This Weekend At The Box Office

Plenty of great reasons to head to your local movie theater this weekend. There's even a new one if you're feeling like you just might have seen it all already!

Everybody's favorite dragon "Toothless" is back in How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World. Great idea for a cozy evening activity whether you're with the littles or out for a date! If you're looking to catch up on what's new, have a look below!

Click here to check out How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World