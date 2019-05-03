This Weekend At The Box Office

Looks like another rainy weekend here in CT, what are you going to do? If you're thinking about catching a movie there are two new ones out in theaters. You can take the kids to see UglyDolls starring Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton.

Of course if you're out for a grown up date you can find some laughs with Seth Rogan and Charlize Theron in Long Shot. If you've had a hectic week and havent had time to catch up on whats new we've got you covered, check out this week's new trailers!

Click here to check out UglyDolls

Click here to check out Long Shot