This Weekend At The Box Office

Three new movies out in theaters and there's still something for everyone! If you haven't gotten out to see Rocketman yet there is still plenty of time, and of course if you're up for something new why not check out Late Night with Emma Thompson and John Lithgow?

Maybe Dark Phoenix is more your speed for a little more action with James McAvoy and Jennifer Lawrence. Whatever you're after this weekend you're sure to find it at the movies! Check out this week's new trailers!

Click here to check out Late Night

Click here to check out Dark Phoenix

Click here to check out The Secret Life Of Pets 2