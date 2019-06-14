This Weekend At The Box Office

Three new movies out today and the big ones are still hanging on! If you haven't gotten a chance to check out Rocketman or The Secret Life of Pets 2 you haven't missed out yet! Of course we've got two GREAT new ones if you're looking to see something with dad this father's day.

The new Men in Black AND the new Shaft are both starting today! If things have been a little too busy to get caught up on what's new, no worries! Here are this week's new trailers!

Click here to check out Men in Black: International

Click here to check out Shaft

Click here to check out The Dead Dont Die