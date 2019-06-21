This Weekend At The Box Office

The weekend is here at last and you know what that means, new movies! The HIGHLY anticipated Toy Story 4 is sure to have both grown ups and littles running for the theater this weekend so be sure to get your tickets ahead of time! Of course if you're looking for something a little scarier for the grown ups you might want to check out the new Child's Play movie too.

There's action to be had with Anna, starring Luke Evans and Helen Mirren. Whatever kind of movie you're looking to see this weekend you're sure to find it in a nice air conditioned reclining theater near you! Check out this week's new trailers!

Click here to check out Toy Story 4

Click here to check out Child's Play

Click here to check out Anna