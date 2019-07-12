This Weekend At The Box Office
July 12, 2019
Three new movies out this weekend and they are all great for a grown up night out! From a crazy Uber adventure to an alligator-infested hurricane tale, there's a lot to be had in the way of action! Of course if you're looking for a little more drama you could check out The Farewell; the story of a family who travels to China to say their farewells to a woman who doesnt know she is ill.
Whether its you and your honey or just a fun night out with friends, the movies are for you this weekend! Check out the new weekend trailers!
Click here to check out The Farewell