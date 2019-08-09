This Weekend At The Box Office

Tons of great new movies out just in time for the weekend! Its looking to finally cool down a bit so why not pop into your favorite theater and kick back with a big bucket of popcorn and a brand new movie?

Whether its chills you're after with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, or maybe you've got the kids and they want to see Dora and The Lost City of Gold, there's something for everyone this weekend. Check out the latest trailers right here!

Click here to check out Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

Click here to check out The Kitchen

Click here to check out Dora and The Lost City of Gold

Click here to check out The Art of Racing in the Rain

Click here to check out After the Wedding