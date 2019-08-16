This Weekend At The Box Office

Lots of great new movies out this weekend and there's something for everyone! The second Angry Birds movie is out if you are taking the kids on an adventure, of course if you're looking for some grown up laughs you could check out Good Boys.

Thrill seekers will love 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, the story of a group of divers that stumble upon the most deadly species of sharks while diving in an underwater city. If you're just hearing about these movies for the first time, check out the trailers right here and decide for yourself!

Click here to check out The Angry Birds Movie 2

Click here to check out 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Click here to check out Where'd You Go, Bernadette