This Weekend At The Box Office
This weekend's new movies
May 18, 2018
Four new movies coming out and fans are chomping at the bit for these! The latest Deadpool has finally arrived, and if you're looking for a girl's night out you'll definitely want to check out Book Club. Of course there's something for the kids too with Show Dogs and tons of other movies still hanging on for a spot in theaters.
With more rain on the way why not head inside and kick back with a great movie? Have a look at this week's new movies right here!
