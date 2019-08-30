This Weekend At The Box Office

With the long weekend ahead of us who couldn't use a relaxing night out? Why not head to your local movie theater and check out a new movie? There are a few coming out this weekend that just might be what you're after!

There's action and drama to be found with this weekend's new movies. Don't let Go is a psychological thriller that is sure to leave your head spinning and your heart pounding. Of course if you're looking for more action than drama you could also check out Killerman! Take a look at this week's new trailers to decide what you're looking for this weekend!

Click here to check out Dont Let Go

Click here to check out Killerman