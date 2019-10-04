This Weekend At The Box Office
This weekend's new movies
October 4, 2019
Three new movies out this weekend and all the stars are coming out to play! From Natalie Portmant to Joaquin Phoenix and even Antonio Banderas are making appearances in what looks like an all grown ups weekend!
Its finally time for the highly anticipated Joker to make its debut, and of course there's some action and drama to be had too with adventures in space and a must see performance with Penelope Cruz. Feeling behind on what's new? Not to worry, we've got all the newest trailers right here!
Click here to check out Pain and Glory