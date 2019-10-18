This Weekend At The Box Office

Lots of new movies are coming out this week and everyone from Angelina Jolie to Michelle Pfeiffer, from Woody Harrelson to Willem Dafoe are making appearances! If you've been patiently waiting for the new Zombieland movie, it has finally arrived! Of course if you've got the tweens this weekend why not check out the latest Maleficent movie?

Still having trouble figuring out which movie is right for you? We've got you covered! Check out this weekend's new release trailers!

Click here to check out Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Click here to check out Zombieland: Double Tap

Click here to check out JoJo Rabbit

Click here to check out The Lighthouse