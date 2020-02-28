Download Tickets To An Advance Screening of I STILL BELIEVE

Want to see an advance screening of I STILL BELIEVE on Tuesday, March 10th at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace 17 in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download free tickets!

Download and print your free tickets to an advance screening of I STILL BELIEVE at LIONSGATESCREENINGS.COM

About I STILL BELIEVE:

One love can change your life. One life can change the world. From the creators of I Can Only Imagine comes an inspiring love story for the ages. Rediscover the wonder of love in I STILL BELIEVE, based on the real-life story of chart-topping singer Jeremy Camp.

Starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, and Gary Sinise, I STILL BELIEVE is directed by The Erwin Brothers, from a screenplay by Jon Erwin & Jon Gunn, based on the book by Jeremy Camp, and produced by Kevin Downes, John Erwin, and Andrew Erwin.

Video of I Still Believe (2020 Movie) Official Trailer | KJ Apa, Britt Robertson

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW at LIONSGATESCREENINGS.COM

*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats.