Joan & Chuck Interview AJ from the Backstreet Boys
May 6, 2020
Categories:
Joan Dylan and Chuck Taylor interview AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys about the tour postponement, donating meals to those in need in Connecticut and more!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
08 May
Win A $10,000 Kitchen For Your Mom With Express Kitchens Express Kitchens Newington
17 Jul
Journey & Pretenders Xfinity Theatre
31 Jul
A MARC Masquerade: Wine Tasting 2020 St. Clements Castle
09 Sep
Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor XFINITY Theatre
29 Sep
Women of Innovation Connecticut Convention Center