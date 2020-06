Ripley dares you to find a more strikingly handsome boy! He’s seeking a cat savvy person a quiet home with no other pets or young children. He’s coming more and more out of his shell, eats great, has impeccable litter box habits, but can get nervous at times with environmental stimulation. To learn more, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.