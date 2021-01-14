Our Companions January Pets of the Month
Susan Linker introduces Allan, Mike & Mary to two beautiful pets!
Meet Brooke! She is a 3-year old Sight Hound who made her way to Our Companions by way of Afghanistan. Brook is a regal and sleek beauty, who can by shy upon an initial meeting. Once you've gained her trust, this independent gal will be a loyal and steadfast companion. You do have to be mindful of her space, but she will prompt you for a belly rub or a chin scratch by leaning right up against you. She requires a fenced yard as she is always on the lookout for anything on the move - squirrels, birds or leaves. Once she has had her walk, she is relaxed indoors, and loves to stretch out on a couch or the floor. Brooke would like an adult-only home, without other dogs or cats. If interested in meeting this sweet and perceptive gal, please contact Daryl@OurCompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext.302.
Skip is a love! He’s a handsome boy who likes to cuddle, play and is quite laid back! He is around 10 years old and is a perfect gentleman. Skip is diabetic and requires insulin injections twice a day however he doesn’t mind them at all and has a great appetite. He and his housemate Cornbread get along, so if you are looking for 2 boys, they might be the ones. They are not a required pair as they don’t seem particularly bonded but they’d be happy to go home together. If you think you could be his forever home contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.