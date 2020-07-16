Our Companions July Pets of the Month

Each month, Susan Linker introduces Allan, Mike & Mary to two adorable pets looking for fur-ever homes. Let's meet them!

Roxi:

Smart, energetic, and friendly –this is Roxi! This 2-year-old pitbull loves running in the play yards, playing fetch, and spending time with her people! She's currently attending our training classes with her favorite volunteer, and is learning so much! She would benefit greatly if her new owners continued her training. She’s looking for a home with experienced dog people who have time to give her lots of love, attention, and playtime, and one where she is the only pet and no small children. Roxi is crate-trained and about 50 lbs. To learn more, email Daryl@OurCompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 ext. 302.



Ripley:

Our Companions