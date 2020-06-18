Our Companions June Pets of the Month

Susan Linker from Our Companions called in with two beautiful pets looking for fur-ever homes. Let's meet them!

Piper

Petite and playful Piper will steal your heart! She’ll look longingly into your eyes until you give her the pets and ear scratches that she’s waiting for – and will return the favor with lots of snuggles and purrs! This beautiful 2-year-old girl came to us from a home that had too many other cats, and Piper wasn’t happy there – so she does request that she be your one and only kitty. Once she settled into her new digs at the Sanctuary, she blossomed into a happy and loveable companion! To learn more, please call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or email Michelle@OurCompanions.org.

Our Companions

Brooke

She is a 3-year old Sight Hound who made her way to Our Companions by way of Afghanistan. Brook is a regal and sleek beauty, who can by shy upon an initial meeting. Once you've gained her trust, this independent gal will be a loyal and steadfast companion. You do have to be mindful of her space, but she will prompt you for a belly rub or a chin scratch by leaning right up against you. She requires a fenced yard as she is always on the lookout for anything on the move - squirrels, birds or leaves. Once she has had her walk, she is relaxed indoors, and loves to stretch out on a couch or the floor. Brooke would like an adult-only home, without other dogs or cats. If interested in meeting this sweet and perceptive gal, please contact Daryl@OurCompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext.302.