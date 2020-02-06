Our Companions Pets For Adoption

Here are Susan Linkers Pets this month. Check their Bio's

Dobby is a 5 year old 40 lb lab/hound mix. He’s a handsome guy who’s friendly and happy and likes hanging out with people, young old and in between. Dobby is originally from the south where he had to have his leg amputated due to an injury. Yes he’s a tripod (that’s what we call a 3 legged dog) but that doesn’t slow him down! Dobby loves to be outside so he’s looking for an active family he can exercise with so he’ll stay trim and in shape. He gets around great but he’s also trained to wheels so he can use them on longer hikes with level terrain. And a fenced yard would be a plus since he enjoys being outdoors off leash. Dobby is dog social but he guards high value items so he needs to be an only pet. And he has a prey drive so no cats. Though friendly with younger kids Dobby would do best in an adult home, teens are ok. He’s super smart, learned all his basic commands in his first training class and would benefit from additional classes. If you are interested in meeting charming Dobby please call Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email annmarie@ourcompanions.org.

You’d be lucky to call this guy your own! Originally thought of as a feral cat, they quickly found out Lucky was actually a stray, was super sweet, and loves human companionship! Lucky is an independent, social cat that loves a good play session, but appreciates a good nap too! He enjoys spending time with all of his friends and the quick pets that he receives. This 6 year old guy is FIV+, but that certainly doesn’t slow him down! Cats with FIV live long, healthy, normal lives in a safe, nurturing environment. Lucky is certainly a stunner too, especially with his unique, quirky ears and gorgeous, striking eyes! If you’re looking for a cool dude with a relaxed personality, please contact Heather at Heather@OurCompanions.org or call 860-242-9999.