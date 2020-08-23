Rich Answers - Rev. Odell Montgomery Cooper

This week Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Rev. Odell Montgomery Cooper. Rev. Cooper is the author of Interruptions: Disrupting the Silence. A play and book about A middle class Suburban family whose life was interrupted when the son suddenly becomes another innocent casualty of gun violence. In this compelling drama the mother shares how she emerges through her struggle to overcome stigmas and about mental health as she discovers a way to reinvent herself.

"A True Story based on the book: Interruptions: Disrupting the Silence — www.2Reinventyourself.com or on Facebook or event brite — Disrupting the silence A free event taking place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

Tuesday, September 1st from 6-9:30 through Hartford Seminary to discuss Faith Trauma and grief that you can register for through hartsem.edu. or the Hartford Seminary Facebook page."

