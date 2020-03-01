Rich Answers: Selah
March 1, 2020
This week Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Rev F. Lydell Brown. They will be talking about what inspired Selah, the benefits of a clergy sabbath on self-care, overcoming service fatigue as well as other topics. Music provided by various artists.
