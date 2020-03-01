Rich Answers: Selah

March 1, 2020
Lite 100.5 WRCH
Rich Answers
Public Affairs

This week Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks with Rev F. Lydell Brown. They will be talking about what inspired Selah, the benefits of a clergy sabbath on self-care, overcoming service fatigue as well as other topics. Music provided by various artists.

