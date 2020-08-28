The Weekend According To Mike Aug/28-30 2020

At the Ridgefield Playhouse tonight(Friday) a double bill, outdoors under the tent. Fans fell for Nick Fradiani as he soared through American Idol, claiming the champion title and releasing his debut solo project, Hurricane. The Guilford native recently played Lorenzo in the North American tour of the smash Broadway musical A Bronx Tale. This will be seated under a tent on The Ridgefield Playhouse field. Masks required.

Saturday from 9am till Noon, it's the Ellington Farmers Market on Arbor Park on Main Street. Pre Order available at ellingtonfarmersmarket.com/pre-orders

How about some live outdoor music with a view? Enjoy Goodspeed by the River, featuring the boisterous, Broadway-inspired bluegrass quartet The Playbillies with Andrew Crowe, Matt Cusack, Mike Rosengarten and Sam Sherwood Tickets are on sale now and concerts, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through September 6th. All performances will be at 6:00pm and are weather permitting. All tickets are $25 and are only available by calling the Box Office at 860-873-8668.

An exclusive outdoor dinner and concert package is available which includes a two-course meal and reserved table seating on the Gelston House lawn for just $49 /person. Call the Goodspeed Box Office for details and to purchase. You may also pack your own picnic! (Scroll to the bottom of this post for a photo of the picnic area) Concerts on the Goodspeed lawn will have designated seating areas. Each seating area has space for up to six people (from the same party) and will be a minimum of 15 feet from other designated seating areas as required by Connecticut Reopen guidelines. www.goodspeed.org (Here is a sample from the menu-Chicken Avocado Salad*cucumbers, carrots, olives, tomatoes, onions, harvest greens, avocado, grilled chicken with house balsamic vinaigrette,Gelston Burgerbacon, carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, tangy sauce, served with french friesFish & Chipsfrench fries, tartar sauce and chipotle slaw)

The Berlin Picture Show Drive-In Movie Experience shows Jurassic Park, Sonic The Hedge Hot and the New Mutants this weekend.. All shows begin at 8:30pm. This new Drive-In Series is an outdoor moviegoing event in the theater parking lot that will provide families with a safe, comfortable entertainment experience from the privacy and comfort of their own vehicles! Avoid sell-outs and order tickets now to secure your spot!

Mohegan Sun is open! Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. This weekend comedy from Vlad Caamano. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

At Foxwoods Casino's Night at the Drive In, It's Ferris Buelers Day off Friday night and The Goonies on Saturday night. Get tickets online in advance, the show starts at 8:45 learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

Only 5 opperating days left for America's Family Theme Park, Lake Compounce is open! With covid-19 there are NO TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE GATE. They are also offering HALF PRICE Discounts Weekdays on line! Plan your trip and buy at www.LakeCompounce.com

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor is now open 7 days a week 10am-9:30 for golf and ice cream. As per CDC guidelines, practicing safe social distancing and wearing face masks is highly encouraged. We will work hard to maintain a clean, safe business by sanitizing all miniature golf equipment, limiting the number of customers in the parlor at once, offering only outdoor seating, and providing employees with proper PPE.

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Concert Announcements:

Mohegan Sun: Daughtry’s performance September 3, 2020 has been postponed to Friday, April 9, 2021. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra has SOLD OUT remaining Summer Splash Series performances and has canceled the Masterwork Series through the end of the year. www.hartfordsymphony.org or 860-244-2999.

Tanglewood has cancelled it's entire 2020 Season.

Fair & Parade Updates:

All Fall Fairs including the 2020 Big E, Southington Apple Harvest Festival, Berlin Fair, and Durham Fair have been canceled for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant news:

Outdoor dining options include Anthony Jacks and Pepper Pot have taken over Center Street in Southington with outdoor dining! www.anthonyjacks.com or www.thepepperpotrestaurant.com; Pure Foods Healthy Cafe & Smoothie Bar, Main Street in Bristol. www.purefoodsbristol.com; Max Fish, Somerset Square in Glastonbury. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/fish/; Saints - A Hot Dog Joint and American Restaurant on Queen Street on the Plainville/Southington line. Call 860-747-0566 or www.saintsct.com; Mitchell's Coffee House and Family Restaurant, Silas Dean Highway in Rocky Hill serves breakfast and lunch! www.mitchellscoffeehouse.net; Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington. You can still enjoy a $35 Family Meal that includes bread, salad, choice of entree including Chicken Marsala or Chicken Picatta,with a side of Potatoes, Penne or Rice and Dessert. www.mykonosmediterranean.com; Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/trumbull/; Chuck's Steakhouse, Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill. www.chucksrockyhill.com or 860-529-0222 J Restaurant Bar, Washington Street in Hartford with gorgeous gazebos donated by Kloter Farms of Ellington and illuminated courtesy of Connecticut Lighting Centers. www.jrestaurantbar.com

Virtual Entertainment:

The Bushnell is providing free Broadway style content updated regularly at www.bushnell.org

Meig's Point Nature Center offers Facebook Live Animal Meet and Greets twice a day, four times a week. www.meigspointnaturecenter.org/facebook-live-videos

Check out the Red Panda Cams at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! www.beardsleyzoo.org/zoo-cams.html.

Google "online exhibition" to see what museums are offering great virtual tours.

The New Britain Police Department has volunteer officers reading to your kids nightly at 7:30pm with Storytime LIVE on Facebook!

Start a Skype Book Club with your friends and family. Choose a book, read it and then connect online with Skype to discuss!

Coloring Time! Was there a better gift than the 64 box of Crayola Crayons?!? Dig them out and download a free coloring book at www.openculture.com

Download the CALM app on your smart phone. Relax with peaceful music and serene scenes from fields to ocean. Meditate. Disconnect from ongoing news coverage.

Take an online class including hip-hop dance with www.studio8sixty.com Take a Zumba class at www.shakeupmakeupllc.com Take a class at Yale University with "The Science of Well Being" www.coursera.org Take a walk down memory lane and see the old G Fox Building in Hartford with www.chs.org/online-exhibition

View five online exhibits at www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org/exhibitions

The Yale Center for British Art in New Haven has a mobile app with an in-depth guide to works in the Center’s collection. You’ll also find detailed information about its landmark building and a virtual tour.

Also, Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine in East Granby is providing a virtual tour of the historic property. It is the site of the first operating copper mine in North America and the online tour provides hidden facts throughout the experience.