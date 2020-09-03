The WRCH Labor Day Yacht Rock Weekend Starts Saturday

Lite 100.5 WRCH celebrates the last big weekend of summer with the Labor Day Yacht Rock Weekend. Serving up music from Steely Dan,Christopher Cross,Toto,Michael McDonald and more. It launches Saturday morning at 6 with Jim Brickman and is brought to you by the law firm of Brown Paindiris and Scott. Bring us along as you cruise the sound or navigate the your gas grill in the back yard. Listen on the air or on-line and RADIO.COM The Labor Day Yacht Rock weekend starts Saturday on Lite 100.5 WRCH

BP&S