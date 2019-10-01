The Think Pink Radiothon is taking place Tuesday October 1st from 5:30am-6pm, and Lite 100.5 WRCH and Premier Limo are hosting the The Think Pink Radiothon Auction!

Place your bid on one of these fantastic items... all proceeds will support Hartford Hospital's Breast Care Program. To place a bid, just CLICK HERE to email wrchradiothon@gmail.com and include your bid amount and which item you're bidding on.

1. A Night Out To See RICHARD MARX Live:

BID NOW: A pair of tickets to see Richard Marx and Rick Springfield in concert on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 8pm at Chevalier Theater in Medford, MA... PLUS Mercedes Sprinter round trip transportation from Farmington to

the show and back. (5 packages available)

CURRENT BID: $250 - Vick Kennedy

2. NITE OF LITE LAUGHTER VIP Experience:

BID NOW: A pair of Front Row tickets and Pre-Show VIP invitation to the 22nd Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 8pm at the Bushnell. (3 packages available)

CURRENT BID: $300 Tony Salvati

All Bidding will take place 6am-6pm by sending your bid to wrchradiothon@gmail.com.

We will update the current bids all day long!.