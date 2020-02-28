This Weekend's New Movies

“The Invisible Man,” Rated R: When Cecilia is left with her abusive ex’s fortune takes his own life, she’s starts to think she’s being hunted by someone invisible as a series of coincidences turn deadly. Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer

“Wendy,” Rated PG-13: Wendy must protect her family, freedom and spirit of youth as she navigates a mysterious island. Starring: Yashua Mack, Devin France, Gage Naquin

“Burden,” Rated R: Reverend Kennedy strives to keep the peace as a museum celebrating the Ku Klux Klan opens in South Carolina. Starring: Andrew Riseborough, Forest Whitaker, Garrett Hedlund