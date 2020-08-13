Weekend According to Mike August 14th - 16th

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Events:

Join Christmas Wish CT and Community Renewal Team Ice Cream Event at the Middletown Farmer's Market TODAY noon to 2pm in Union Green on the corners of Main and Pleasant Streets. You can enjoy Free ice cream, popcorn and get help completing your 2020 Census! (The next Ice Cream Truck event is Tuesday at the Albany Avenue Branch of the Hartford Public Library 2-4pm with free ice cream, popcorn and children's books!)

How about some live outdoor music with a view? Enjoy Goodspeed by the River, featuring the boisterous, Broadway-inspired bluegrass quartet The Playbillies with Andrew Crowe, Matt Cusack, Mike Rosengarten and Sam Sherwood. (Scroll below to see a photo of the band) Tickets are on sale now and concerts begin August 20 and run through September 6, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. All performances will be at 6:00pm and are weather permitting. All tickets are $25 and are only available by calling the Box Office at 860-873-8668. The Box Office is open Monday – Thursday from 10:00am – 5:00pm. An exclusive outdoor dinner and concert package is available which includes a two-course meal and reserved table seating on the Gelston House lawn for just for $49 /person. Call the Goodspeed Box Office for details and to purchase. You may also pack your own picnic! (Scroll to the bottom of this post for a photo of the picnic area) Concerts on the Goodspeed lawn will have designated seating areas. Each seating area has space for up to six people (from the same party) and will be a minimum of 15 feet from other designated seating areas as required by Connecticut Reopen guidelines. www.goodspeed.org

Enjoy an Outdoor Lobster Bake at Auer Farm, 158 Auer Farm Road, Bloomfield with food provided by Republic Gastropub. Outdoors. No longer alone, together, we can finally be together. (All while supporting local sustainability and out tight-knit community.) Offered on Friday and Saturday. Cash Bar Available. MENU: Grilled Clams Casino, Wedge Salad with bacon, red onion, tomato, blue cheese, house-made ranch, 1.25# Boiled Lobster, corn on the cob, twice baked potato and Peach Cobbler! PRICE: $59 per person (+$12 Gratuity )+(+6 Eventbrite fee & $4 CT Sales Tax) To purchase tickets, click https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lobster-bake-farm-dinner-tickets-1153927839...

Hillstead Museum in Farmington presents the From the Porch Summer Series with live music, dance, theater, comedy and more in Farmington. Friday it's the Quarantined Quartet playing Spanish and Flamenco Guitar pieces. Saturday enjoy Opera Idol... local singers with a dream performing to a panel of professional judges and you get to vote for your favorite! Christmas Wish CT is a proud supporter of this series! www.hillstead.org/events-and-programs/from-the-porch/

It's time for an adventure in the tree tops at Connecticut's premiere adventure ropes course! At Nomads Outdoor Adventure, you can traverse multiple adventure trails crafted through nine acres of beautiful woodland. The trails start on one centrally located platform where you can choose a path suited for your skill level. The challenge levels are yellow, green, blue, and black. Zip lines will bring you to ground level at the end of trails and will also zigzag across the pond. All of the obstacles are self-guided experiences. Our passive gravity braking system eliminates the need for “hand-braking” or “catchers” at each platform. No need to wait for staff, you are free to enjoy your adventure at your own pace. Extra Safety measures have been taken to ensure your health. Pre-register before you go. One person at a time on the platforms. Social Distance markers of six feet. 240 Governors Highway

South Windsor CT, 06074. 860-281-7409 or www.nomadsoutdooradventure.com

Friday at 10am stories come alive for children when they are read to aloud aboard our vintage operating trolleys with Storytime at the Connecticut Trolley Museum. 58 North Road, East Windsor. www.ct-trolley.org to buy in advance.

Simsbury celebrates it's 350th Anniversary with an Outdoor Simsbury Art Trail. You might remember this sculpture sensation that swept across Simsbury, Connecticut two years ago. It runs now through September 29th and boasts 37 lifelike bronze sculptures depicting people doing everyday activities placed outdoors throughout town. The works of internationally renowned sculpture artist Seward Johnson. Visit www.simsburyarttrail.com for the map, more information about the event and to donate.

The Berlin Picture Show Drive-In Movie Experience shows Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix Friday, Minions Saturday and Planes, Trains and Automobiles Sunday. All shows begin at 8:30pm. This new Drive-In Series is an outdoor moviegoing event in the theater parking lot that will provide families with a safe, comfortable entertainment experience from the privacy and comfort of their own vehicles! Enjoy a nostalgic family-friendly night at the drive-in complete with your favorite movie theater concessions like pizza, burgers, popcorn and so much Avoid sell-outs and order tickets now to secure your spot! www.psdrivein.com

Mohegan Sun is open! NOTE: Terrificon has been canceled for this weekend. Santana has been postponed till August 13, 2021. Original tickets will be honored for the new date. Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

America's Family Theme Park, Lake Compounce is open for the season! With covid-19 there are NO TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE GATE. They are also offering HALF PRICE Discounts Weekdays on line! Plan your trip and buy at www.LakeCompounce.com

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor is now open 7 days a week 10am-9:30 for golf and ice cream. As per CDC guidelines, practicing safe social distancing and wearing face masks is highly encouraged. We will work hard to maintain a clean, safe business by sanitizing all miniature golf equipment, limiting the number of customers in the parlor at once, offering only outdoor seating, and providing employees with proper PPE.

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Theater Venues:

Most venues are closed for foreseeable future. Hartford Stage has postponed their reopening to the Fall of 2021. wwwhartfordstage.org Theaterworks Hartford has cancelled the remaining shows of 2020 and pushed FUN HOME to their 2021 Season. www.twhartford.org The Bushnell's last show in 2020, Hamilton has been postponed to 2022. www.bushnell.org The Goodspeed Operahouse will return in 2021. www.goodspeed.org Please check their respective websites for more information.

Concert Announcements:

Mohegan Sun: Daughtry’s performance September 3, 2020 has been postponed to Friday, April 9, 2021. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra has SOLD OUT remaining Summer Splash Series performances and has canceled the Masterwork Series through the end of the year. www.hartfordsymphony.org or 860-244-2999.

Tanglewood has cancelled it's entire 2020 Season.

Fair & Parade Updates:

All Fall Fairs including the 2020 Big E, Southington Apple Harvest Festival, Berlin Fair, and Durham Fair have been canceled for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant news:

Outdoor dining options include Anthony Jacks and Pepper Pot have taken over Center Street in Southington with outdoor dining! www.anthonyjacks.com or www.thepepperpotrestaurant.com; Pure Foods Healthy Cafe & Smoothie Bar, Main Street in Bristol. www.purefoodsbristol.com; Max Fish, Somerset Square in Glastonbury. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/fish/; Saints - A Hot Dog Joint and American Restaurant on Queen Street on the Plainville/Southington line. Call 860-747-0566 or www.saintsct.com; Mitchell's Coffee House and Family Restaurant, Silas Dean Highway in Rocky Hill serves breakfast and lunch! www.mitchellscoffeehouse.net; Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington. You can still enjoy a $35 Family Meal that includes bread, salad, choice of entree including Chicken Marsala or Chicken Picatta,with a side of Potatoes, Penne or Rice and Dessert. www.mykonosmediterranean.com; Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/trumbull/; Chuck's Steakhouse, Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill. www.chucksrockyhill.com or 860-529-0222 J Restaurant Bar, Washington Street in Hartford with gorgeous gazebos donated by Kloter Farms of Ellington and illuminated courtesy of Connecticut Lighting Centers. www.jrestaurantbar.com

Virtual Entertainment:

The Bushnell is providing free Broadway style content updated regularly at www.bushnell.org

Meig's Point Nature Center offers Facebook Live Animal Meet and Greets twice a day, four times a week. www.meigspointnaturecenter.org/facebook-live-videos

Check out the Red Panda Cams at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! www.beardsleyzoo.org/zoo-cams.html.

Google "online exhibition" to see what museums are offering great virtual tours.

The New Britain Police Department has volunteer officers reading to your kids nightly at 7:30pm with Storytime LIVE on Facebook!

Start a Skype Book Club with your friends and family. Choose a book, read it and then connect online with Skype to discuss!

Coloring Time! Was there a better gift than the 64 box of Crayola Crayons?!? Dig them out and download a free coloring book at www.openculture.com

Download the CALM app on your smart phone. Relax with peaceful music and serene scenes from fields to ocean. Meditate. Disconnect from ongoing news coverage.

Take an online class including hip-hop dance with www.studio8sixty.com Take a Zumba class at www.shakeupmakeupllc.com Take a class at Yale University with "The Science of Well Being" www.coursera.org Take a walk down memory lane and see the old G Fox Building in Hartford with www.chs.org/online-exhibition

View five online exhibits at www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org/exhibitions

The Yale Center for British Art in New Haven has a mobile app with an in-depth guide to works in the Center’s collection. You’ll also find detailed information about its landmark building and a virtual tour.

Also, Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine in East Granby is providing a virtual tour of the historic property. It is the site of the first operating copper mine in North America and the online tour provides hidden facts throughout the experience.

Be well. Stay safe.

Goodspeed By The River Concerts will be held in the area below overlooking the CT River:

Goodspeed Opera House

Playbillies performing at Goodspeed By the River pictured below: