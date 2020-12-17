Weekend According to Mike December 18th - 20th

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Events:

Hartford Holiday Light Fantasia is open for the season Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings 5-10 through January 3rd at Goodwin Park in Hartford. This drive-thru Holiday lights display is two miles long and includes more than one million lights. It benefits the Channel 3 Kids Camp. Admission is $15 per car, $25 per Limousine, $50 per Mini Bus and $100 for a Full Size Bus. This year you can also buy tickets online! www.holidaylighfantasia.org

Your family might also enjoy The Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park in Meriden, 1000 West Main St. Open dusk til dawn Thanksgiving through January 2nd. Over 350,000 lights! Admission is free! https://www.meridenct.gov/community-events/2018/01/01/festival-of-silver...

Check out Winterfest & the Tunnel of LIghts at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor. Ride a closed or open-air trolley car through a tunnel of 15,000 lights now through December 30th Friday, Saturday and Sundays 5-9pm. $15-$20 per person. 50% Discount for members. Masks required. Tickets must be bought in advance at www.ct-trolley.org/events/winterfest-and-the-tunnel-of-lights/

The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum is open weekends through Sun. Jan. 3rd - with a Special Event - "THE MONSTERS HOLIDAY" - every weekend Fri. thru Sun (except Christmas Dec. 25th) at 103 East Main Street in Plainville CT. Tours are limited to only 5 people , masks are required - no advance ticket sales. For additional details & directions - go to our website - www.preservehollywood.org - This has never been done before, anywhere, loosely based on the song by Bobby Picket ("Monster Mash") and also recorded by Lon Chaney Jr. See how the classic movie monsters celebrate the holidays, with life size figures and their elaborate sets decked out in seasonal dressings. This colorful event also features rare vintage movie related toys, even Nosferatu's rats are wearing miniature Santa hats! Plus original movie makeup and props, such as the actual "E.T." used in the bike riding sequence. Have your photo taken with a six foot tall "Grinch"! A magical real event, not "virtual" for the entire family.

Open House was cancelled but you can find great gifts from our friends at Hartford Artisans Weaving Center. Their mission is to enrich lives through hand-weaving. They run a one-of-a-kind weaving program for the blind, visually-impaired, and senior populations. Their Open House and Sale is their largest fundraiser but had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19. But you can shop on-line with Curb-side pick up available from their online store, www.weavingcenter.org/shop

The House or castle is not open but you can see the Holiday Decorations at Gillette Castle daily from 8 a.m. until sunset through Jan. 2, 2021. Visitors to Gillette Castle State Park will be greeted by holiday decorations on the park grounds and visible through Gillette Castle's windows, including the workshop, greenhouse, living room and dining room. Appearances by the honorary residents, William and Helen Gillette – portrayed by Harold and Teddie Niver – are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays during the season. Because of safety concerns during the ongoing pandemic, Gillette Castle itself remains closed to the public. The decorations were donated by Laura Borg, Ballek's Garden Center and Staehly Farms, and the work was done by park staff and members of the Friends of Gillette Castle State Park. The popular tourist destination is nestled atop the “Seventh Sister” hill in the towns of East Haddam and Lyme along the Connecticut River. The Friends of Gillette Castle State Park is a nonprofit, all-volunteer group dedicated to the preservation, conservation and educational activities of the building and its grounds. More information may be found at www.gillettecastlefriends.org

Mohegan Sun is open! Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

Nomad's Adventure Quest, 100 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor is re-opened with limited capacity and some activities restricted. Hours are Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 12pm-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8pm. www.nomadsadventurequest.com or 860-290-1177

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Mystic Seaport is open with many family friendly outdoor activities. Listen to Mary's family visit HERE. www.mysticseaport.org

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Theater/Streaming:

"Christmas on the Rocks" is virtual and wonderful from Theaterworks with America's favorite bartender Ted Lange returning! See what's happenned to your favorite Christmas Characters as they're all grown-up with problems of their own! Hermie the Dentist, Karen from Frosty, Charlie Brown, Tiny Tim and more! Available through December 31, 2020. Tickets are $20.20 at www.twhartford.org

"A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas" is a Connecticut tradition at Hartford Stage. This year, enjoy "A Community Carol" a contemporary covid conscious 70 virtual re-working of the Dicken's classic available now through December 21st. The streaming event is free but donations are greatly appreciated! www.hartfordstage.org

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra also offers the HSO Spotlight Series, a brand-new way to experience the HSO! Music for Strings & Organ was filmed at Asylum Hill Congregational Church in Hartford. The program features Arcangelo Corelli’s Twelve Concerti Grossi, Op. 6, No. 8 “Christmas Concerto,” Osvaldo Golijov’s Tenebrae for String Quartet, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet, Op. 20, Mvt. I “Allegro moderato ma con fuoco” – performed by an ensemble of 10 gifted HSO musicians. Available now through January 10, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org.

Unique Dining Options:

Visit J Restaurant Bar, 297 Washington Street in Hartford for the Gazeebos and Box Car Dining Experience. A large area of their secure parking lot has been transformed - their parking lot is now a Paved Paradise complete with tables, lighting, heaters, firepits and safety! Dine outside all winter including Christmas Eve with final seating at 6pm! 860-527-7764.

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike in Newington has expanded their dining room into Outdoor Dining, inside. 3 walls are all glass with screens and sliding windows allowing a constant flow of fresh air. UV lights and Heaters in the ceiling have also been added for your safety and comfort. Complete Family Meal To Go Offerings are still available for $35 & $45. 860-594-0900

Millwrights Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury has Igloos! Dine in your own outdoor bubble! www.millwrightsrestaurant.com or 860-651-5500.

Enjoy great food and 200,000 twinkling lights and a full-size Train with Winter Spectacular at Cava Restaurant, 1615 West Street, Southington. 65 Christmas trees and themed rooms including Willy Wonka and Polar Express!860-628-2282 or www.cavact.com