Weekend According to Mike January 15th - 17th

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Events:

Get outside! Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middlefield is open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing! Please read about covid precautions and purchase tickets on line in advance to insure your spots. www.powderridgepark.com. Check out the terrain at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Open daily, they also have new protocols to keep you safe and encourage your tickets be purchased on line at www.skisundown.com. It's thrills made locally at Ski Mount Southington. Buy on line at www.mountsouthington.com

The Carousel Museum and Museum of Fire History, 95 Riverside Avenue, Bristol are open to the public and offer free FREE general admission to visitors that live in the cities of Bristol and Burlington through December 31, 2021. Residents should be prepared to show and ID or proof or residence. This was made possible by the museums receiving grants from local foundations. General admission includes guided tours at noon and 2:00 PM during public hours and one carousel ride per person. Additional carousel rides are $1 each or $3 for an unlimited ride bracelet. Presently masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Other towns may make a reservation online or visit the Museum for ticket prices and special events. www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Mohegan Sun is open! Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

Nomad's Adventure Quest, 100 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor is re-opened with limited capacity and some activities restricted. Hours are Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 12pm-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8pm. www.nomadsadventurequest.com or 860-290-1177

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Mystic Seaport is open with many family friendly outdoor activities. Listen to Mary's family visit HERE. www.mysticseaport.org

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

MLK Day Events:

Winter on the Hill nature and arts program continues in 2021 with a virtual programming. In tribute to Martin Luther King Day, they are pleased to offer students a free one-hour program on Monday, January 18 at 11 a.m. (grades 3-5) or 1 p.m. (grades 6-8). The virtual session includes both independent and collaborative art-making led by Hill-Stead's resident artist and education specialist, Rachel Cutler. During the engaging workshop, the students will reflect on Martin Luther King’s legacy by analyzing his words and dreams with those of Hill-Stead’s founder, Theodate Pope Riddle. www.hillsteadmuseum.org

The Greater Hartford Chapter of Jack and Jill hosts a "Feed the Need Food Drive Parade for MLK Jr. Day" Monday, January 18th noon to 2pm at Hands on Hartford, 55 Bartholomew Ave. In addition to dropping off food items below, you can join a virtual drive to send financial contributions directly to HOH so they can purchase food in bulk: www.donatenow.networkforgood.org/hoh2017donate Food items needed are Peanut Butter & Jelly, Canned Fruit & Vegetables (especially fruit in light syrup or water), Canned soups and stews (especially light or low sodium varieties), Pasta & Sauce (especially whole wheat pasta), Tuna canned in water, Condiments, Juice Boxes, Fruit Cups (in water), Apple sauce cups or pouches, Individual Snacks (pretzels, popcorn, or goldfish), Granola Bars (no peanuts or peanut butter, please), Individual Boxes of cereal, Oatmeal packets, Macaroni & Cheese boxes and cans of Chicken Noodle Soup. For more information visit www.greaterhartfordjackandjill.org

Theater/Streaming:

Join the HSO now through January 20, 2020 for the fourth program in their new free, monthly series, Masterworks In-Depth with Carolyn Kuan - a deep dive into the classical works originally programmed for the 2020-2021 HSO Masterworks season. HSO Music Director Carolyn Kuan will host this online conversation, which will focus on composer Florence Price, including her Concerto in One Movement for Piano. Florence Prince is the first noted African American female composer to gain national status. Guests include conductor Jeri Lynn Johnson, who was to have led the January Masterworks performances, and pianist Michelle Cann, who was to join the HSO as a guest artist to perform Price’s Concerto in One Movement for Piano. Visit www.hartfordsymphony.org/masterworks-indepth to view the conversation any time between 8 pm on January 15 and 5 pm on January 20.

They are also be offering Spotlight: Music for Cello Quartet, which was filmed at Parkville Sounds on-demand January 22-February 17. Tickets and information are available at hartfordsymphony.org

Unique Dining Options:

Visit J Restaurant Bar, 297 Washington Street in Hartford for the Gazeebos and Box Car Dining Experience. A large area of their secure parking lot has been transformed - their parking lot is now a Paved Paradise complete with tables, lighting, heaters, firepits and safety! Dine outside all winter including Christmas Eve with final seating at 6pm! 860-527-7764.

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike in Newington has expanded their dining room into Outdoor Dining, inside. 3 walls are all glass with screens and sliding windows allowing a constant flow of fresh air. UV lights and Heaters in the ceiling have also been added for your safety and comfort. Complete Family Meal To Go Offerings are still available for $35 & $45. 860-594-0900

Millwrights Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury has Igloos! Dine in your own outdoor bubble! www.millwrightsrestaurant.com or 860-651-5500.