Weekend According to Mike January 8th - 10th

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Events:

Get outside! Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middlefield is open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing! Please read about covid precautions and purchase tickets on line in advance to insure your spots. www.powderridgepark.com. Check out the terrain at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Open daily, they also have new protocols to keep you safe and encourage your tickets be purchased on line at www.skisundown.com. It's thrills made locally at Ski Mount Southington. Buy on line at www.mountsouthington.com

Mohegan Sun is open! Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

Nomad's Adventure Quest, 100 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor is re-opened with limited capacity and some activities restricted. Hours are Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 12pm-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8pm. www.nomadsadventurequest.com or 860-290-1177

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Mystic Seaport is open with many family friendly outdoor activities. Listen to Mary's family visit HERE. www.mysticseaport.org

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Theater/Streaming:

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra also offers the HSO Spotlight Series, a brand-new way to experience the HSO! Music for Strings & Organ was filmed at Asylum Hill Congregational Church in Hartford. The program features Arcangelo Corelli’s Twelve Concerti Grossi, Op. 6, No. 8 “Christmas Concerto,” Osvaldo Golijov’s Tenebrae for String Quartet, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet, Op. 20, Mvt. I “Allegro moderato ma con fuoco” – performed by an ensemble of 10 gifted HSO musicians. Available now through Sunday. Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org.

Unique Dining Options:

Visit J Restaurant Bar, 297 Washington Street in Hartford for the Gazeebos and Box Car Dining Experience. A large area of their secure parking lot has been transformed - their parking lot is now a Paved Paradise complete with tables, lighting, heaters, firepits and safety! Dine outside all winter including Christmas Eve with final seating at 6pm! 860-527-7764.

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike in Newington has expanded their dining room into Outdoor Dining, inside. 3 walls are all glass with screens and sliding windows allowing a constant flow of fresh air. UV lights and Heaters in the ceiling have also been added for your safety and comfort. Complete Family Meal To Go Offerings are still available for $35 & $45. 860-594-0900

Millwrights Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury has Igloos! Dine in your own outdoor bubble! www.millwrightsrestaurant.com or 860-651-5500.