Weekend According to Mike July 17th - 19th

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Events:

It's time for an adventure in the tree tops at Connecticut's premiere adventure ropes course! At Nomads Outdoor Adventure, you can traverse multiple adventure trails crafted through nine acres of beautiful woodland. The trails start on one centrally located platform where you can choose a path suited for your skill level. The challenge levels are yellow, green, blue, and black. Zip lines will bring you to ground level at the end of trails and will also zigzag across the pond. All of the obstacles are self-guided experiences. Our passive gravity braking system eliminates the need for “hand-braking” or “catchers” at each platform. No need to wait for staff, you are free to enjoy your adventure at your own pace. Extra Safety measures have been taken to ensure your health. Pre-register before you go. One person at a time on the platforms. Social Distance markers of six feet. 240 Governors Highway

South Windsor CT, 06074. 860-281-7409 or www.nomadsoutdooradventure.com

Are you ready to get out of the house and have a "Jolly Holiday"? Join Mary Poppins and Bert on Saturday 11am to 2pm at the New England Carousel Museum in Bristol. Spend a special day with Mary Poppins and Bert; ride the carousel, tour the Museum and immerse yourself in a first of its kind theatrical event. It will be sweeter than a spoonful of sugar! Mary and Bert will guide you on a magical Museum adventure. Sing and dance along with Mary, Bert and our magical player piano, learn the Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious dance and spend time riding the carousel with our magical hosts! This event is FREE with General admission but we encourage pre-registration. We will abide by the current state of CT guidelines for occupancy and safety, so we encourage you to pre-register for this event to ensure entrance! https://www.thecarouselmuseum.org/programs

The Connecticut Trolley Museum hosts a Friday Night Music Series in July including liive music from New Earth tonight 6-8. A trolley ride is included with the concert. Designated areas will be marked - bring your own lawn chairs, pack a picnic and wine or beer if you like. Tickets $15. 58 North Road, East Windsor. www.ct-trolley.org to buy in advance.

Simsbury celebrates it's 350th Anniversary with an Outdoor Simsbury Art Trail. You might remember this sculpture sensation that swept across Simsbury, Connecticut two years ago. It runs now through September 29th and boasts 37 lifelike bronze sculptures depicting people doing everyday activities placed outdoors throughout town. The works of internationally renowned sculpture artist Seward Johnson. Visit www.simsburyarttrail.com for the map, more information about the event and to donate.

The Berlin Picture Show Drive-In Movie Experience shows Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Friday, The Lego Movie Saturday and SCREAM Sunday. All shows begin at 8:30pm. This new Drive-In Series is an outdoor moviegoing event in the theater parking lot that will provide families with a safe, comfortable entertainment experience from the privacy and comfort of their own vehicles! Enjoy a nostalgic family-friendly night at the drive-in complete with your favorite movie theater concessions like pizza, burgers, popcorn and so much Avoid sell-outs and order tickets now to secure your spot! www.psdrivein.com

Mohegan Sun is open! Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

America's Family Theme Park, Lake Compounce is open for the season! With covid-19 there are NO TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE GATE. Plan your trip and buy on line at www.LakeCompounce.com

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor is now open 7 days a week 10am-9:30 for golf and ice cream. As per CDC guidelines, practicing safe social distancing and wearing face masks is highly encouraged. We will work hard to maintain a clean, safe business by sanitizing all miniature golf equipment, limiting the number of customers in the parlor at once, offering only outdoor seating, and providing employees with proper PPE.

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Theater Venues:

Most venues are closed for foreseeable future. Hartford Stage is scheduled to resume in the Fall of 2020. Theaterworks Hartford hopes to re-open in June. Please check their respective websites for more information. The Bushnell hopes to reopen in December with Hamilton.

The Goodspeed Operahouse will return in 2021. Original tickets will be honored next year. www.goodspeed.org

Concert Announcements:

Mohegan Sun: Matchbox Twenty on Sunday, July 26, 2020 has been postponed and plans to reschedule for a later date. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. Rod Stewart August 1, 2020 has been rescheduled to August 7, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date.www.mohegansun.com. Daughtry’s performance September 3, 2020 has been postponed to Friday, April 9, 2021. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Janet Jackson was scheduled to appear tonight at Foxwoods. That show has been cancelled. www.foxwoods.com

Journey and Pretenders were scheduled for tonight at Xfinity Theater in Hartford. The show has been cancelled BUT you can watch a LIVE STREAM CONCERT of Pretenders courtesy of Live Nation. Click on this link:

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra has announced the cancellation of the Talcott Mountain Music Festival at Simsbury Meadows for 2020. The 25th Anniversary will now be celebrated in 2021 (depending on covid-19) 860-244-2999.

Tanglewood has cancelled it's entire 2020 Season.

For Live Nation Show Updates including Xfinity Theater, Oakdale Theater and other local venues, visit www.LiveNation.com. You can also search through hundreds of performances and other videos or discover new artists, music content and more now on livenation.com/livefromhome.

Fair & Parade Updates:

The 2020 Big E, Southington Apple Harvest Festival, Berlin Fair, and Durham Fair have been canceled for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant news:

J Restaurant Bar, Washington Street in Hartford with gorgeous gazebos donated by Kloter Farms of Ellington and illuminated courtesy of Connecticut Lighting Centers. They are also celebrating a Taste of Summer at J's with a Multi-Course $20.20 and $30.20 Menu with favorites including Chicken, Veal, Steak, Lobster and Whole Belly Clams finished with Frozen Lemonade Pie or Gelato now through August 1st! www.jrestaurantbar.com

Other outdoor dining options include Anthony Jacks and Pepper Pot have taken over Center Street in Southington with outdoor dining! www.anthonyjacks.com or www.thepepperpotrestaurant.com; Pure Foods Healthy Cafe & Smoothie Bar, Main Street in Bristol. www.purefoodsbristol.com; Max Fish, Somerset Square in Glastonbury. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/fish/; Saints - A Hot Dog Joint and American Restaurant on Queen Street on the Plainville/Southington line. Call 860-747-0566 or www.saintsct.com; Mitchell's Coffee House and Family Restaurant, Silas Dean Highway in Rocky Hill serves breakfast and lunch! www.mitchellscoffeehouse.net; Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington. You can still enjoy a $35 Family Meal that includes bread, salad, choice of entree including Chicken Marsala or Chicken Picatta,with a side of Potatoes, Penne or Rice and Dessert. www.mykonosmediterranean.com; Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/trumbull/; Chuck's Steakhouse, Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill. www.chucksrockyhill.com or 860-529-0222

Virtual Entertainment:

The Bushnell is providing free Broadway style content updated regularly at www.bushnell.org

Meig's Point Nature Center offers Facebook Live Animal Meet and Greets twice a day, four times a week. www.meigspointnaturecenter.org/facebook-live-videos

Check out the Red Panda Cams at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! www.beardsleyzoo.org/zoo-cams.html.

Google "online exhibition" to see what museums are offering great virtual tours.

The New Britain Police Department has volunteer officers reading to your kids nightly at 7:30pm with Storytime LIVE on Facebook!

Start a Skype Book Club with your friends and family. Choose a book, read it and then connect online with Skype to discuss!

Coloring Time! Was there a better gift than the 64 box of Crayola Crayons?!? Dig them out and download a free coloring book at www.openculture.com

Download the CALM app on your smart phone. Relax with peaceful music and serene scenes from fields to ocean. Meditate. Disconnect from ongoing news coverage.

Take an online class including hip-hop dance with www.studio8sixty.com Take a Zumba class at www.shakeupmakeupllc.com Take a class at Yale University with "The Science of Well Being" www.coursera.org Take a walk down memory lane and see the old G Fox Building in Hartford with www.chs.org/online-exhibition

View five online exhibits at www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org/exhibitions

The Yale Center for British Art in New Haven has a mobile app with an in-depth guide to works in the Center’s collection. You’ll also find detailed information about its landmark building and a virtual tour.

Also, Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine in East Granby is providing a virtual tour of the historic property. It is the site of the first operating copper mine in North America and the online tour provides hidden facts throughout the experience.

Play games as a family using a regular deck of playing cards including Go-Fish, Poker, Gin Rummy or Pinnocle. Play Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, Hungry Hungry Hippos, UNO, Monopoly, Life, Sorry, Trouble with the Pop-O-Matic, Trivial Pursuit, Scattergories, Taboo, Clue, Chess, Checkers, Yahtzee, Apples to Apples or Battleship. And these games count as home schooling -Scrabble, Stratego, Risk!

For exercise and fun, try Simon Says, Red Light, Green Light or Hide and Go Seek.

Walk your dog. Walk yourself.

Be well. Stay safe.