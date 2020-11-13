Weekend According to Mike November 13th - 15th

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Events:

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to announce the HSO Spotlight Series, which will debut November 13, 2020 at hartfordsymphony.org. The HSO Spotlight Series is a brand-new way to experience the HSO! Each month, the HSO will premiere a 60-minute performance by HSO ensembles and guests recorded at exciting venues in and around Hartford, and available on-demand for a limited time. The first concert in the HSO Spotlight Series was filmed at TheaterWorks in Hartford and is available on-demand from November 13 through December 10. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org. The program will include William Bolcom – Haydn Go Seek; Franz Joseph Haydn – Trio for Strings in B-flat Major, Hob V:8; Jessie Montgomery – Strum; Antonín Dvořák – Piano Quintet in A, Op. 81, Mvt. I “Allegro ma non troppo” and will feature Leonid Sigal, HSO concertmaster, Lisa Rautenberg, HSO associate concertmaster, Aekyung Kim, HSO assistant principal viola, Jeffrey Krieger, HSO principal cello and Stephen Scarlato, HSO piano.

Save your smile this weekend! Columbia Dental's main office in the Manchester Parkade will be offering free nightguards for everyone who likes their Facebook page. The office will contact you and set up an appointment this Sunday between noon and 5pm. Many studies show that during times of stree, people tend to grind their teeth while sleeping which can lead to cracked and fractured teeth. A nightguard will help prevent this... and it's free. Some restrictions apply. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaDentalCT

Mohegan Sun is open! Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

Nomad's Adventure Quest, 100 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor is re-opened with limited capacity and some activities restricted. Hours are Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 12pm-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8pm. www.nomadsadventurequest.com or 860-290-1177

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Mystic Seaport is open with many family friendly outdoor activities. Listen to Mary's family visit HERE. www.mysticseaport.org

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Theater Venues:

Most venues are closed for in person concerts and events. Hartford Stage has postponed their reopening to the Fall of 2021. wwwhartfordstage.org Theaterworks Hartford has cancelled the remaining shows of 2020 and pushed FUN HOME to their 2021 Season. www.twhartford.org The Bushnell's last show in 2020, Hamilton has been postponed to 2022. www.bushnell.org The Goodspeed Operahouse will return in 2021. www.goodspeed.org Please check their respective websites for more information.

Goodspeed Musicals will open in 2021 with a two-show season that begins with the long-overdue and much-anticipated production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific will run June 11 - August 22, 2021. In the fall Goodspeed will produce the World Premiere of Anne of Green Gables, based on the beloved novel by L.M. Montgomery September 10 – November 14, 2021. Exclusively for 2021, audiences will have the option to attend a live performance or watch from the comfort of their own home. www.goodspeed.org

Jorgensen Digital Stage: Great news! Live shows are back! Just different. The Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts is nor JORGENSEN DIGITAL STAGE. The platform was created over the summer in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The curated collection of archived performances will start with a historical overview followed by a live question and answer session with members of the company. UConn School of Fine Arts Faculty showcase: featuring Louis Hanzlik, Solomiya Ivakhiv and Eric Reed With Special Guest Tanya Bannister featuring Live Q&A post-concert Thu, Nov. 19, 7:30 pm. UConn's School of Fine Arts presents a delightful evening of chamber music featuring its own award-winning faculty in concert together at von der Mehden Recital Hall. The program will feature works by Florence Price, Anthony Korf, Paquito D'Rivera, and Johannes Brahms. An Evening with Kelli O'Hara Live from the Jorgensen Stage and including a Live Q&A with audience and interview with Director Rodney Rock post-performance Sat, Dec. 5, 8:00 pm. Stage and screen star Kelli O’Hara returns to perform on the Jorgensen stage – but this time to a virtual audience. Known as one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies, she will perform a collection of holiday favorites mixed in with classics from the Great White Way and the American Songbook. Tickets to livestreamed events on Jorgensen Digital Stage must be purchased online. Patrons will receive order confirmation, PDF tickets, and access codes via email. In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Box Office will be working remotely. For questions and assistance, please contact the Box Office Manager via email at jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu. You may also leave a message for Box Office staff at 860-486-4227 and a representative will get back to you as quickly as possible.

Unique Dining Options:

Visit J Restaurant Bar, 297 Washington Street in Hartford for the Gazeebos and Box Car Dining Experience. A large area of their secure parking lot has been transformed - their parking lot is now a Paved Paradise complete with tables, lighting, heaters, firepits and safety! Dine outside all winter! 860-527-7764.

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike in Newington has expanded their dining room into Outdoor Dining, inside. 3 walls are all glass with screens and sliding windows allowing a constant flow of fresh air. UV lights and Heaters in the ceiling have also been added for your safety and comfort. Complete Family Meal To Go Offerings are still available for $35 & $45. 860-594-0900

Millwrights Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury has Igloos! Dine in your own outdoor bubble! www.millwrightsrestaurant.com or 860-651-5500.