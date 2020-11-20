Weekend According to Mike November 20th - 22nd

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Events:

The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum is re-opening Friday, Nov. 20th thru Sun. Jan. 3rd - with a Special Event - "THE MONSTERS HOLIDAY" - every weekend Fri. thru Sun (except Christmas Dec. 25th) at 103 East Main Street in Plainville CT. Tours are limited to only 5 people , masks are required - no advance ticket sales. For additional details & directions - go to our website - www.preservehollywood.org - This has never been done before, anywhere, loosely based on the song by Bobby Picket ("Monster Mash") and also recorded by Lon Chaney Jr. See how the classic movie monsters celebrate the holidays, with life size figures and their elaborate sets decked out in seasonal dressings. This colorful event also features rare vintage movie related toys, even Nosferatu's rats are wearing miniature Santa hats! Plus original movie makeup and props, such as the actual "E.T." used in the bike riding sequence. Have your photo taken with a six foot tall "Grinch"! A magical real event, not "virtual" for the entire family.

It's Red Event Weekend for www.HopeAfterLoss.org. Lots of ways for you to help this great organization. Reserve your wreaths, poinsettias, center pieces and Christmas kissing balls from Ive's Farm by NOON FRIDAY. Pick up is Saturday between 10am and noon. There is also custom appearel, candles and a great auction. Please visit the website to join the fun-draising!

The 10th Annual Harvest Market at the KNOX Greenhouse includes Connecticut-Grown produce, locally-made gifts, family-friendly activities, and food trucks and live music Saturday 10am to 2pm at 75 Laurel Street, Hartford. Extra precautions are being taken this year to ensure guests are safe, including one-way foot traffic through the market, masks, and extra space between vendors. During the Market KNOX, will celebrate the 2020 Hartford Urban Garden Society (HUGS) Awards winners. Market-goers will have the opportunity to see displays from some of the beautiful gardens and landscapes that HUGS Awardees are contributing to Hartford. Entrance and on-site parking are free.

Amid a challenging year for many in the New Britain community, the Central Connecticut State University - Ana Grace Project is making it easier than ever before to give to those in need through two virtual events. The 3rd annual Love Wins Community Drive will take place from November 21 through December 11 to benefit New Britain Youth & Family Services and Maria's Place. During the same time period, CCSU also will host the inaugural Blue Devil Dash 5K to raise funds to provide scholarships for New Britain residents attending CCSU. There are three ways to participate: Shop, Donate and/or Run or walk in the first-ever Blue Devil Dash 5K and raise money to benefit student scholarships for New Britain residents attending CCSU. More information is available at www.CCSU.edu/LoveWins.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce that it will host the online Connecticut premiere of the new documentary, Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story, November 18-27, 2020. The event was filmed November 24, 2020 and features footage of Doc Severinsen performing with the HSO at the Talcott Mountain Music Festival in 2018, follows the beloved musical icon through his groundbreaking career and personal trials underscoring a life of inspiration and obsession. Featuring rare archival footage from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, vibrant new musical performances, intimate interviews with Doc and his family, and appearances by Questlove, Arturo Sandoval, Chris Botti, Ernie Watts and more.

Tickets are $20 and are on sale now through hartfordsymphony.org.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra also offers the HSO Spotlight Series, a brand-new way to experience the HSO! The first concert in the HSO Spotlight Series was filmed at TheaterWorks in Hartford and is available on-demand from November 13 through December 10. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org. The program will include William Bolcom – Haydn Go Seek; Franz Joseph Haydn – Trio for Strings in B-flat Major, Hob V:8; Jessie Montgomery – Strum; Antonín Dvořák – Piano Quintet in A, Op. 81, Mvt. I “Allegro ma non troppo” and will feature Leonid Sigal, HSO concertmaster, Lisa Rautenberg, HSO associate concertmaster, Aekyung Kim, HSO assistant principal viola, Jeffrey Krieger, HSO principal cello and Stephen Scarlato, HSO piano.

Mohegan Sun is open! Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

Nomad's Adventure Quest, 100 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor is re-opened with limited capacity and some activities restricted. Hours are Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 12pm-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8pm. www.nomadsadventurequest.com or 860-290-1177

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Mystic Seaport is open with many family friendly outdoor activities. Listen to Mary's family visit HERE. www.mysticseaport.org

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Theater Venues:

Most venues are closed for in person concerts and events. Hartford Stage has postponed their reopening to the Fall of 2021. wwwhartfordstage.org Theaterworks Hartford has cancelled the remaining shows of 2020 and pushed FUN HOME to their 2021 Season. www.twhartford.org The Bushnell's last show in 2020, Hamilton has been postponed to 2022. www.bushnell.org The Goodspeed Operahouse will return in 2021. www.goodspeed.org Please check their respective websites for more information.

Goodspeed Musicals will open in 2021 with a two-show season that begins with the long-overdue and much-anticipated production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific will run June 11 - August 22, 2021. In the fall Goodspeed will produce the World Premiere of Anne of Green Gables, based on the beloved novel by L.M. Montgomery September 10 – November 14, 2021. Exclusively for 2021, audiences will have the option to attend a live performance or watch from the comfort of their own home. www.goodspeed.org

Jorgensen Digital Stage: Great news! Live shows are back! Just different. The Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts is nor JORGENSEN DIGITAL STAGE. The platform was created over the summer in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The curated collection of archived performances will start with a historical overview followed by a live question and answer session with members of the company. UConn School of Fine Arts Faculty showcase: featuring Louis Hanzlik, Solomiya Ivakhiv and Eric Reed With Special Guest Tanya Bannister featuring Live Q&A post-concert Thu, Nov. 19, 7:30 pm. UConn's School of Fine Arts presents a delightful evening of chamber music featuring its own award-winning faculty in concert together at von der Mehden Recital Hall. The program will feature works by Florence Price, Anthony Korf, Paquito D'Rivera, and Johannes Brahms. An Evening with Kelli O'Hara Live from the Jorgensen Stage and including a Live Q&A with audience and interview with Director Rodney Rock post-performance Sat, Dec. 5, 8:00 pm. Stage and screen star Kelli O’Hara returns to perform on the Jorgensen stage – but this time to a virtual audience. Known as one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies, she will perform a collection of holiday favorites mixed in with classics from the Great White Way and the American Songbook. Tickets to livestreamed events on Jorgensen Digital Stage must be purchased online. Patrons will receive order confirmation, PDF tickets, and access codes via email. In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Box Office will be working remotely. For questions and assistance, please contact the Box Office Manager via email at jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu. You may also leave a message for Box Office staff at 860-486-4227 and a representative will get back to you as quickly as possible.

Unique Dining Options:

Visit J Restaurant Bar, 297 Washington Street in Hartford for the Gazeebos and Box Car Dining Experience. A large area of their secure parking lot has been transformed - their parking lot is now a Paved Paradise complete with tables, lighting, heaters, firepits and safety! Dine outside all winter! 860-527-7764.

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike in Newington has expanded their dining room into Outdoor Dining, inside. 3 walls are all glass with screens and sliding windows allowing a constant flow of fresh air. UV lights and Heaters in the ceiling have also been added for your safety and comfort. Complete Family Meal To Go Offerings are still available for $35 & $45. 860-594-0900

Millwrights Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury has Igloos! Dine in your own outdoor bubble! www.millwrightsrestaurant.com or 860-651-5500.