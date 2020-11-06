Weekend According to Mike November 6th - 8th

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Events:

Be a part of Dakota's 16th Birthday Parade & Ice Cream Social Sunday in Waterbury! Start at Crosby High School, 300 Pierpont Road, Waterbury at 1:45pm. Cars, Trucks, Motocycles and Vans will meet, decorate (streamers, balloons, banners etc) and drive by Dakota's house. Dakota is a Local CT MDA Ambassador that you may have met in previous years at the MDA Muscle Walk. He has Congenital Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy and Congenital DiGeorge Syndrome with low immunity and many other ailments! He has been stuck inside with the pandemic. He misses school, his friends and family. Christmas Wish CT will donate our famous Totally Free Ice Cream Truck in front of his house... so he, his family and all of you can be treated to a FREE Ice Cream to celebrate Dakota's Birthday! Join the parade. No registration necessary. Be festive! Bring joy to this young man's birthday!

Enjoy some Halloween leftovers with "The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum" is open again THIS WEEKEND - Fri. thru Sun. 6pm to 9pm at 103 East Main Street in Plainville, CT. Masks are required - only 5 people on each tour. $8.00 for adults - $4.00 for children under 12 - A wax museum tour of classic movie monsters & displays of original makeup & movie props actually used in films. www.preservehollywood.org

Join the Hartford Symphony Orchestra November Friday through Sunday for the second program in its new free, monthly series, Masterworks In-Depth with Carolyn Kuan - a deep dive into the classical works originally programmed for the 2020-2021 HSO Masterworks season. HSO Music Director Carolyn Kuan will host this online conversation, which will focus on the works scheduled for our November Masterworks program, including Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and “Italian” Symphony as well as Kevin Puts’ Flute Concerto. Special guests include composer Kevin Puts, and flutist Adam Walker, who was scheduled to appear with the HSO for the November performances. Visit hartfordsymphony.org/masterworks-indepth to view the conversation any time between 8 pm on Friday and 5 pm on Sunday. Subsequent programs will be monthly on the days and times originally scheduled Masterworks concerts. Check hartfordsymphony.org for information.

Mohegan Sun is open! Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

Nomad's Adventure Quest, 100 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor is re-opened with limited capacity and some activities restricted. Hours are Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 12pm-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8pm. www.nomadsadventurequest.com or 860-290-1177

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Mystic Seaport is open with many family friendly outdoor activities. Listen to Mary's family visit HERE. www.mysticseaport.org

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Theater Venues:

Most venues are closed for in person concerts and events. Hartford Stage has postponed their reopening to the Fall of 2021. wwwhartfordstage.org Theaterworks Hartford has cancelled the remaining shows of 2020 and pushed FUN HOME to their 2021 Season. www.twhartford.org The Bushnell's last show in 2020, Hamilton has been postponed to 2022. www.bushnell.org The Goodspeed Operahouse will return in 2021. www.goodspeed.org Please check their respective websites for more information.

Goodspeed Musicals will open in 2021 with a two-show season that begins with the long-overdue and much-anticipated production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific will run June 11 - August 22, 2021. In the fall Goodspeed will produce the World Premiere of Anne of Green Gables, based on the beloved novel by L.M. Montgomery September 10 – November 14, 2021. Exclusively for 2021, audiences will have the option to attend a live performance or watch from the comfort of their own home. www.goodspeed.org

Jorgensen Digital Stage: Great news! Live shows are back! Just different. The Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts is nor JORGENSEN DIGITAL STAGE. The platform was created over the summer in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Jorgensen Digital Stage is as close as we all can get to live entertainment right now,” said Rodney Rock, Jorgensen director. Patrons can purchase tickets for livestreams right from the Jorgensen website at jorgensen.uconn.edu. The fall series will include a mix of contemporary dance, multiple genres of music, and family entertainment. Here is the exciting line-up: Pilobolus: “The Big 5-Oh!” featuring Live Q&A Thu, Nov. 12, 7:30 pm. The self-proclaimed rebellious dance company, Pilobolus, is celebrating their 50th anniversary on Jorgensen Digital Stage. The curated collection of archived performances will start with a historical overview followed by a live question and answer session with members of the company. UConn School of Fine Arts Faculty showcase: featuring Louis Hanzlik, Solomiya Ivakhiv and Eric Reed With Special Guest Tanya Bannister featuring Live Q&A post-concert Thu, Nov. 19, 7:30 pm. UConn's School of Fine Arts presents a delightful evening of chamber music featuring its own award-winning faculty in concert together at von der Mehden Recital Hall. The program will feature works by Florence Price, Anthony Korf, Paquito D'Rivera, and Johannes Brahms. An Evening with Kelli O'Hara Live from the Jorgensen Stage and including a Live Q&A with audience and interview with Director Rodney Rock post-performance Sat, Dec. 5, 8:00 pm. Stage and screen star Kelli O’Hara returns to perform on the Jorgensen stage – but this time to a virtual audience. Known as one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies, she will perform a collection of holiday favorites mixed in with classics from the Great White Way and the American Songbook. Tickets to livestreamed events on Jorgensen Digital Stage must be purchased online. Patrons will receive order confirmation, PDF tickets, and access codes via email. In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Box Office will be working remotely. For questions and assistance, please contact the Box Office Manager via email at jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu. You may also leave a message for Box Office staff at 860-486-4227 and a representative will get back to you as quickly as possible.

Unique Dining Options:

Visit J Restaurant Bar, 297 Washington Street in Hartford for the Gazeebos and Box Car Dining Experience. A large area of their secure parking lot has been transformed - their parking lot is now a Paved Paradise complete with tables, lighting, heaters, firepits and safety! Dine outside all winter! 860-527-7764.

Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant, 2414 Berlin Turnpike in Newington has expanded their dining room into Outdoor Dining, inside. 3 walls are all glass with screens and sliding windows allowing a constant flow of fresh air. UV lights and Heaters in the ceiling have also been added for your safety and comfort. Complete Family Meal To Go Offerings are still available for $35 & $45. 860-594-0900