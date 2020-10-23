Weekend According to Mike October 23rd - 25th

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Fall Events:

Apple Picking!

Lyman Orchards, 105 South St., Middlefield: Updated information on crops, conditions and hours available at 860-349-6015. lymanorchards.com/pick-your-own.

Holmberg Orchards, 12 Orchard Lane, Gales Ferry: PYO is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last entry to the fields is at 5:30 p.m. 860-464-7305, holmbergorchards.com.

Bishops Orchards, Guilford: PYO runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at various orchard locations. Visit bishopsorchards.com/pick-your-own/locations and call 203-458-PICK for the most up-to-date hours and picking information.

Rogers Orchards in Southington, with locations at 336 Long Bottom Road (Home Farm) and 2876 Meriden-Waterbury Tpke (Sunnymount): PYO is available Friday through Sunday and holiday Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weather permitting.) 860-229-4240, rogersorchards.com.

Karabin Farms, 894 Andrews St., Southington: Call 860-620-0194 for the most up-to-date information on PYO. karabinfarms.com.

Belltown Hill Orchards, 483 Matson Hill Road, South Glastonbury: PYO is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.., weather and crop permitting. Call 860-633-2789 for the most accurate daily picking information. belltownhillorchards.com/PickYourOwnApple.

Rose’s Berry Farm, 295 Matson Hill Road, South Glastonbury: Call 860-633-7467 for up-to-date hours of operation. rosesberryfarm.com.

Dondero Orchards, 529 Woodland St., South Glastonbury: PYO is available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 860-659-0294, donderoorchards.com.

Hickory Hill Orchards, 351 South Meriden Road (Route 70), Cheshire: PYO runs daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 203-272-3824 for picking updates. hickoryhillorchards.com.

Easy Pickin’s Orchard, 46 Bailey Road, Enfield: Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon; Tuesday and Thursday, 4 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 860-763-3276, easypickinsorchard.com.

Wright’s Orchard, 271 South River Road, Tolland: Call 860-872-1665 for up-to-date PYO hours. The farm’s COVID-19 guidelines are available at wrightsorchard.com.

Clark Farms at Bushy Hill Orchard, 29 Bushy Hill Road, Granby: PYO runs Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Call the info line at 860-653-4022 for up-to-date information. bushyhill.com.

Corn Mazes!

Lyman Orchards, 32 Reeds Gap Road in Middlefield has a 4-acre corn maze themed “Thank You Our Heroes” in honor of frontline workers. Open through Nov. 1. Hours are Monday to Friday 1 to 6 p.m., weekends and holidays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10. A portion of each admission will be donated to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation. lymanorchards.com.

The Farm, 281 Weekeepeemee Road (Route 132) in Woodbury, has a four-acre corn maze open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 31, with the theme, Deep Sea Adventure. All tickets must be bought online and are timed, and group tickets are not available. Those who must cancel due to potential exposure can get a refund or a reschedule, or the ticket can be transferred to another person. The aisles in the maze are six feet wide to allow for social distancing. Face masks are recommended. $14.95, $9.95 ages 6 to 12, free to 5 and younger. thefarmwoodbury.com.

Fort Hill Farms, 260 Quaddick Road in Thompson, has a seven-acre maze, themed the Monarch Butterfly, until Oct. 31 on Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All tickets must be bought online and are timed. BYO flashlight and crayons to complete the challenge sheet. $15. There also is a mini maze, themed on bees. forthillfarms.com.

Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm, 227 Ekonk Hill Road in Moosup has a 5-acre maze open until Nov. 1, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10, $8 ages 3 to 10, 2 and younger free. Admission includes mini maze, barnyard animals, hayrides, ring toss, corn hole. getlostinthemaze.com.

Buttonwood Farm, 963 Glasgo Road in Griswold has a 7-acre corn maze open weekends and holidays until Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $10, 2 and younger free. buttonwoodfarmicecream.com.

Scott’s Yankee Farmer, 291 North Bride Brook Road in East Lyme, has a 2-acre maze themed “Pollinator” open until Oct. 31, weekdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prices are $8 weekdays, $11 weekends per person, online reservations only. Weekday admission will be accepted on site. scottsyankeefarmer.net.

Fair Weather Growers, 1146 Cromwell Avenue, Rocky Hill Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Please check the website for updated ticket and covid-19 information. www.fairweathergrowers.com/fall-festival/

Pumpkin Picking!

Lyman Orchards, 105 South St., Middlefield, is offering pick-your-own pumpkins, and currently has a selection of pumpkins in its Apple Barrel Market. Updated information on crops, conditions and hours available at 860-349-6015. lymanorchards.com/pick-your-own.

CT Trolley Museum, 58 North Road, East Windsor: Take a scenic trolley ride out to the pumpkin patch and pick out a sugar-sized pumpkin. Children can decorate their pumpkins with provided stickers. Museum will be decorated for Halloween. Thursday now through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $13 admission; $7.50 members Tickets sold online only. ct-trolley.org/events/pumpkin-patch

Rose’s Berry Farm, 200 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury: The family friendly farm will offer a short hayride to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin. Visit facebook.com/rosesberryfarm for hours. rosesberryfarm.com

Karabin Farms, 894 Andrews St., Southington, will not have its usual hayride but a pumpkin patch closer to the store will be available for families to scout the best pumpkin. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. karabinfarms.com

The Pickin' Patch, on Nod Road in Avon, will offer socially distanced hayrides to its pumpkin patch daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 860-677-9522 or thepickinpatch.com

Browns Harvest, 1911 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, offers everything you can think of for fall activities including hayrides and pumpkin picking. The farm will also be hosting an Apple Festival with apple crisp a la mode, apple pie, candy apples and doughnuts, as well as vendors, music, hayrides and face painting. Tickets, $8 for children 3-11, 2 and under free, $10 adults, are sold at brownsharvest.ticketspice.com/2020-apple-festival and are limited to 25% of the farm’s capacity. Admission includes hayride and corn maze. brownsharvest.com

Belltown Hill Orchards, 483 Matson Hill Road, South Glastonbury is open. Call 860-633-2789 or visit belltownhillorchards.com and the business Facebook page for updates.

Jones Family Farms, 120 Beardsley Road, Shelton, has opened its pumpkin season Call 203-929-8425 or visit jonesfamilyfarms.com/pumpkin-season for updates and details.

Holmberg Orchards, 12 Orchard Lane, Gales Ferry,is open. The farm also offers pick-your-own apples and stone fruit, a corn maze and a wine and cider bar open on weekends, featuring Holmberg’s own fruit wine and hard cider varieties. Cider donuts are sold Thursday through Sunday. 860-464-7305, holmbergorchards.com.

Bishops Orchards, 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, will begin its pumpkin season later in the month, with a pick your own pumpkin patch, outdoor wine bar with wine and beer sold by the glass, and apple train ride for kids. Visit bishopsorchards.com or facebook.com/bishopsorchardsfarmmarket for updates, or call 203-458-PICK for the most up-to-date hours and picking information.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS: Mostly Outdoors, masks required, socially distant. Check with each offering for information on hours and tickets.

Take a 2 hour ghost stroll in Downtown Mystic to rumored haunted places. October 24, 26, 28, 30 and 31 starting at 7pm. $20. www.seasideshadows.com

Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours at the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford focus on the history of the paranormal in the house. October 23, 24, 29, 30 & 31. Tours depart at 6, 7, 8 and 9pm. $26 Adults. $18 Child. www.marktwainhouse.org/visit/

Things that go BUMP in the Night - a Ghost Story Tour of the historic Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry Takes place October 23, 30 & 31 at 7pm. $20. www.bump-in-the-night.eventbrite.com

Haunt on Eden. Enjoy this outdoor haunted attraction at 396 Mt. Vernon Road, Plantsville October 23, 24, 30 & 31 with timed tickets at 8, 9 & 10pm. Buy online at www.hauntededen.com

Rails to the Darkside is a haunted train ride at Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor October 23, 24 and 30th. Ticket sales start at 6:30pm and end at 9:30pm but Trolleys will run until all ticket purchasers have ridden. $18. www.ct-trolley.org

The Witch of Blackbird Pond was inspired by the Bottoph-Williams House, 211 Main Street in Wethersfield and will be open for tours the entire month of October 10am, noon and 2pm Wednesday through Saturday and on Sunday at 1 & 3pm. Advance Registration is required! $10. www.webb-deane-stevens.org

Events:

It's picnic time! A unique and fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon in the Park with proceeds benefitting local restaurants and the Bushnell Park Foundation. This Saturday afternoon 1-4 and next, Picnic in the Park will partner with a local Hartford restaurant to curate their very own take on the perfect picnic basket. Picnic baskets will be available for pickup at 1pm in Bushnell Park where you can enjoy a socially distanced afternoon of special outdoor entertainment. Picnics are $30 per person and can be purchased here. Enjoy food from Stella's African Eatery this week. Capital Ice Cream will be on-site so you can end the night by purchasing a cool treat - $4 for 1 scoop, $6 for 2!

Mohegan Sun is open! Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

Nomad's Adventure Quest, 100 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor is re-opened with limited capacity and some activities restricted. Hours are Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 12pm-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8pm. www.nomadsadventurequest.com or 860-290-1177

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Mystic Seaport is open with many family friendly outdoor activities. Listen to Mary's family visit HERE. www.mysticseaport.org

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Theater Venues:

Most venues are closed for in person concerts and events. Hartford Stage has postponed their reopening to the Fall of 2021. wwwhartfordstage.org Theaterworks Hartford has cancelled the remaining shows of 2020 and pushed FUN HOME to their 2021 Season. www.twhartford.org The Bushnell's last show in 2020, Hamilton has been postponed to 2022. www.bushnell.org The Goodspeed Operahouse will return in 2021. www.goodspeed.org Please check their respective websites for more information.

Goodspeed Musicals will open in 2021 with a two-show season that begins with the long-overdue and much-anticipated production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific will run June 11 - August 22, 2021. In the fall Goodspeed will produce the World Premiere of Anne of Green Gables, based on the beloved novel by L.M. Montgomery September 10 – November 14, 2021. Exclusively for 2021, audiences will have the option to attend a live performance or watch from the comfort of their own home. www.goodspeed.org

Jorgensen Digital Stage: Great news! Live shows are back! Just different. The Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts is nor JORGENSEN DIGITAL STAGE. The platform was created over the summer in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Jorgensen Digital Stage is as close as we all can get to live entertainment right now,” said Rodney Rock, Jorgensen director. Patrons can purchase tickets for livestreams right from the Jorgensen website at jorgensen.uconn.edu. The fall series will include a mix of contemporary dance, multiple genres of music, and family entertainment. Here is the exciting line-up: Sugar Skull! A Virtual Día de Muertos Adventure featuring Live Q&A post-performance Sun, Nov. 1, 2:00 pm. Sugar Skull! A Virtual Día de Muertos Adventure tells the story of Sugar Skull, the charismatic candy skeleton, as he follows the music towards the ultimate party. During his adventure, he and the audience learn the true meaning behind the Day of the Dead. Pilobolus: “The Big 5-Oh!” featuring Live Q&A Thu, Nov. 12, 7:30 pm. The self-proclaimed rebellious dance company, Pilobolus, is celebrating their 50th anniversary on Jorgensen Digital Stage. The curated collection of archived performances will start with a historical overview followed by a live question and answer session with members of the company. UConn School of Fine Arts Faculty showcase: featuring Louis Hanzlik, Solomiya Ivakhiv and Eric Reed With Special Guest Tanya Bannister featuring Live Q&A post-concert Thu, Nov. 19, 7:30 pm. UConn's School of Fine Arts presents a delightful evening of chamber music featuring its own award-winning faculty in concert together at von der Mehden Recital Hall. The program will feature works by Florence Price, Anthony Korf, Paquito D'Rivera, and Johannes Brahms. An Evening with Kelli O'Hara Live from the Jorgensen Stage and including a Live Q&A with audience and interview with Director Rodney Rock post-performance Sat, Dec. 5, 8:00 pm. Stage and screen star Kelli O’Hara returns to perform on the Jorgensen stage – but this time to a virtual audience. Known as one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies, she will perform a collection of holiday favorites mixed in with classics from the Great White Way and the American Songbook. Tickets to livestreamed events on Jorgensen Digital Stage must be purchased online. Patrons will receive order confirmation, PDF tickets, and access codes via email. In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Box Office will be working remotely. For questions and assistance, please contact the Box Office Manager via email at jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu. You may also leave a message for Box Office staff at 860-486-4227 and a representative will get back to you as quickly as possible.

Cancellations:

The 40th Annual CT Flower and Garden Show scheduled for February 2021 at the CT Convention Center has been cancelled. They look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022.

The Masked Singer Live at Mohegan Sun originally in 2020, postponed to June 21, 2021 is now CANCELLED. You can receive a refund at your point of purchase - Mohegan Sun Box Office and Ticketmaster.