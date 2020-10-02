Weekend According to Mike October 2nd - 4th

***** Please keep in mind that although the State of Connecticut has begun a phased reopening, most events have been postponed or cancelled due to the Coronoavirus.*****

Fall Events (thanks to our friends from CTNow.com):

Apple Picking!

Lyman Orchards, 105 South St., Middlefield: Updated information on crops, conditions and hours available at 860-349-6015. lymanorchards.com/pick-your-own.

Holmberg Orchards, 12 Orchard Lane, Gales Ferry: PYO is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last entry to the fields is at 5:30 p.m. 860-464-7305, holmbergorchards.com.

Bishops Orchards, Guilford: PYO runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at various orchard locations. Visit bishopsorchards.com/pick-your-own/locations and call 203-458-PICK for the most up-to-date hours and picking information.

Rogers Orchards in Southington, with locations at 336 Long Bottom Road (Home Farm) and 2876 Meriden-Waterbury Tpke (Sunnymount): PYO is available Friday through Sunday and holiday Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weather permitting.) 860-229-4240, rogersorchards.com.

Karabin Farms, 894 Andrews St., Southington: Call 860-620-0194 for the most up-to-date information on PYO. karabinfarms.com.

Belltown Hill Orchards, 483 Matson Hill Road, South Glastonbury: PYO is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.., weather and crop permitting. Call 860-633-2789 for the most accurate daily picking information. belltownhillorchards.com/PickYourOwnApple.

Rose’s Berry Farm, 295 Matson Hill Road, South Glastonbury: Call 860-633-7467 for up-to-date hours of operation. rosesberryfarm.com.

Dondero Orchards, 529 Woodland St., South Glastonbury: PYO is available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 860-659-0294, donderoorchards.com.

Hickory Hill Orchards, 351 South Meriden Road (Route 70), Cheshire: PYO runs daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 203-272-3824 for picking updates. hickoryhillorchards.com.

Easy Pickin’s Orchard, 46 Bailey Road, Enfield: Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon; Tuesday and Thursday, 4 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 860-763-3276, easypickinsorchard.com.

Wright’s Orchard, 271 South River Road, Tolland: Call 860-872-1665 for up-to-date PYO hours. The farm’s COVID-19 guidelines are available at wrightsorchard.com.

Clark Farms at Bushy Hill Orchard, 29 Bushy Hill Road, Granby: PYO runs Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Call the info line at 860-653-4022 for up-to-date information. bushyhill.com.

Corn Mazes!

Lyman Orchards, 32 Reeds Gap Road in Middlefield has a 4-acre corn maze themed “Thank You Our Heroes” in honor of frontline workers. Open through Nov. 1. Hours are Monday to Friday 1 to 6 p.m., weekends and holidays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10. A portion of each admission will be donated to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation. lymanorchards.com.

The Farm, 281 Weekeepeemee Road (Route 132) in Woodbury, has a four-acre corn maze open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 31, with the theme, Deep Sea Adventure. All tickets must be bought online and are timed, and group tickets are not available. Those who must cancel due to potential exposure can get a refund or a reschedule, or the ticket can be transferred to another person. The aisles in the maze are six feet wide to allow for social distancing. Face masks are recommended. $14.95, $9.95 ages 6 to 12, free to 5 and younger. thefarmwoodbury.com.

Fort Hill Farms, 260 Quaddick Road in Thompson, has a seven-acre maze, themed the Monarch Butterfly, until Oct. 31 on Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. All tickets must be bought online and are timed. BYO flashlight and crayons to complete the challenge sheet. $15. There also is a mini maze, themed on bees. forthillfarms.com.

Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm, 227 Ekonk Hill Road in Moosup has a 5-acre maze open until Nov. 1, Saturday and Sunday, and Columbus Day, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10, $8 ages 3 to 10, 2 and younger free. Admission includes mini maze, barnyard animals, hayrides, ring toss, corn hole. getlostinthemaze.com.

Buttonwood Farm, 963 Glasgo Road in Griswold has a 7-acre corn maze open weekends and holidays until Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $10, 2 and younger free. buttonwoodfarmicecream.com.

Scott’s Yankee Farmer, 291 North Bride Brook Road in East Lyme, has a 2-acre maze themed “Pollinator” open until Oct. 31, weekdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Until Sept. 11, prices are $6 a person. After that, it’s $8 weekdays, $11 weekends, online reservations only. Weekday admission will be accepted on site. scottsyankeefarmer.net.

Fair Weather Growers, 1146 Cromwell Avenue, Rocky Hill Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Columbus Day. Please check the website for updated ticket and covid-19 information. www.fairweathergrowers.com/fall-festival/

Pumpkin Picking!

Lyman Orchards, 105 South St., Middlefield, is offering pick-your-own pumpkins, and currently has a selection of pumpkins in its Apple Barrel Market. Updated information on crops, conditions and hours available at 860-349-6015. lymanorchards.com/pick-your-own.

CT Trolley Museum, 58 North Road, East Windsor: Take a scenic trolley ride out to the pumpkin patch and pick out a sugar-sized pumpkin. Children can decorate their pumpkins with provided stickers. Museum will be decorated for Halloween. Thursday now through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $13 admission; $7.50 members Tickets sold online only. ct-trolley.org/events/pumpkin-patch

Rose’s Berry Farm, 200 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury: The family friendly farm will offer a short hayride to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin. Visit facebook.com/rosesberryfarm for hours. rosesberryfarm.com

Karabin Farms, 894 Andrews St., Southington, will not have its usual hayride but a pumpkin patch closer to the store will be available for families to scout the best pumpkin. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. karabinfarms.com

The Pickin' Patch, on Nod Road in Avon, will offer socially distanced hayrides to its pumpkin patch daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 860-677-9522 or thepickinpatch.com

Browns Harvest, 1911 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, offers everything you can think of for fall activities including hayrides and pumpkin picking. The farm will also be hosting an Apple Festival with apple crisp a la mode, apple pie, candy apples and doughnuts, as well as vendors, music, hayrides and face painting. Tickets, $8 for children 3-11, 2 and under free, $10 adults, are sold at brownsharvest.ticketspice.com/2020-apple-festival and are limited to 25% of the farm’s capacity. Admission includes hayride and corn maze. brownsharvest.com

Belltown Hill Orchards, 483 Matson Hill Road, South Glastonbury is open. Call 860-633-2789 or visit belltownhillorchards.com and the business Facebook page for updates.

Jones Family Farms, 120 Beardsley Road, Shelton, has opened its pumpkin season Call 203-929-8425 or visit jonesfamilyfarms.com/pumpkin-season for updates and details.

Holmberg Orchards, 12 Orchard Lane, Gales Ferry,is open. The farm also offers pick-your-own apples and stone fruit, a corn maze and a wine and cider bar open on weekends, featuring Holmberg’s own fruit wine and hard cider varieties. Cider donuts are sold Thursday through Sunday. 860-464-7305, holmbergorchards.com.

Bishops Orchards, 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, will begin its pumpkin season later in the month, with a pick your own pumpkin patch, outdoor wine bar with wine and beer sold by the glass, and apple train ride for kids. Visit bishopsorchards.com or facebook.com/bishopsorchardsfarmmarket for updates, or call 203-458-PICK for the most up-to-date hours and picking information.

Events:

Pack up the family and enjoy the 20th Anniversary Ambler Farm Day, which takes place Sunday in Wilton. It will be a little different this year due to the pandemic. It will be a Cruise-thru Ambler Farm Day. As families drive through the farm, they will encounter a variety of different experiences. The activities include: Life is a “Hay” Way Dunk a Local, Take Home Scarecrow Kit, Wilton Historical Society Suffrage Booth, Live Music, Art Exhibit, Apple Slingshot, Apple Pie Pick-up, Pie-in-the-Face Toss, Ambler Farm Organic Produce Pickup, Pumpkin Patch Pick-up, College Creamery Popsicles-To-Go, Painted Cookie Pick-up and Ambler Farm Day 20th Anniversary Gift. For the Ambler Farm Day Art Exhibit, artists of all ages have generously donated their masterpieces to help fund-raise for the farm. Guests can purchase the art right on our website and we will deliver it to their vehicle as part of the drive-thru experience. This is one of our largest fundraisers for the year and tickets are $100 per vehicle. All proceeds support the Farm’s many hands-on educational programs, sustainable agriculture in our gardens, produce donations to those in need, and allows us to provide a bucolic open space for the entire community to enjoy. www.amblerfarm.org/shop/

It's time for an adventure in the tree tops at Connecticut's premiere adventure ropes course! At Nomads Outdoor Adventure, you can traverse multiple adventure trails crafted through nine acres of beautiful woodland. The trails start on one centrally located platform where you can choose a path suited for your skill level. The challenge levels are yellow, green, blue, and black. Zip lines will bring you to ground level at the end of trails and will also zigzag across the pond. All of the obstacles are self-guided experiences. Our passive gravity braking system eliminates the need for “hand-braking” or “catchers” at each platform. No need to wait for staff, you are free to enjoy your adventure at your own pace. Extra Safety measures have been taken to ensure your health. Pre-register before you go. One person at a time on the platforms. Social Distance markers of six feet. 240 Governors Highway

South Windsor CT, 06074. 860-281-7409 or www.nomadsoutdooradventure.com

Mohegan Sun is open! Comix Roadhouse has also reopened. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.mohegansun.com

Foxwoods Casino is open. Safety measures have been instituted including reduced attendance, sanitation procedures, social distancing, physical barriers and more. To learn more, visit www.foxwoods.com.

MGM Springfield Casino is now open! www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/

Revolutions Bowling and Lounge, 60 Bidwell Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 is open daily. Please make a reservation and follow mask and social distancing guidelines! Call (860) 282-2695

Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor is now open 7 days a week 10am-9:30 for golf and ice cream. As per CDC guidelines, practicing safe social distancing and wearing face masks is highly encouraged. We will work hard to maintain a clean, safe business by sanitizing all miniature golf equipment, limiting the number of customers in the parlor at once, offering only outdoor seating, and providing employees with proper PPE.

Mystic Seaport is open with many family friendly outdoor activities. Listen to Mary's family visit HERE. www.mysticseaport.org

Mystic Aquarium's outdoor spaces including the Penguin Pavilion, Marsh Trek, Pacific Northwest habitats and the Arctic Coast habitat featuring New England’s only beluga whales are open! Hours of operation will be 10am to 6pm daily for timed-ticket visitation. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.mysticaquarium.org/visit/tickets/

Theater Venues:

Most venues are closed for foreseeable future. Hartford Stage has postponed their reopening to the Fall of 2021. wwwhartfordstage.org Theaterworks Hartford has cancelled the remaining shows of 2020 and pushed FUN HOME to their 2021 Season. www.twhartford.org The Bushnell's last show in 2020, Hamilton has been postponed to 2022. www.bushnell.org The Goodspeed Operahouse will return in 2021. www.goodspeed.org Please check their respective websites for more information.

Goodspeed Musicals will open in 2021 with a two-show season that begins with the long-overdue and much-anticipated production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific will run June 11 - August 22, 2021. In the fall Goodspeed will produce the World Premiere of Anne of Green Gables, based on the beloved novel by L.M. Montgomery. The new folk-rock musical with multi-generational appeal features book and lyrics by Matte O’Brien and music by Matt Vinson and will be directed by Jenn Thompson (The Music Man, Oklahoma! and Bye Bye Birdie). Anne of Green Gables is a fresh and exciting musical that not only illustrates Goodspeed’s long-standing commitment to new musicals, but also has a very bright future beyond Goodspeed. Anne of Green Gables will run September 10 – November 14, 2021. Exclusively for 2021, audiences will have the option to attend a live performance or watch from the comfort of their own home. “We all know that it will take time to get comfortable going out in public again, especially to a theater” Gennaro shared. “To make things easier, we have made special arrangements with the unions representing the actors, directors, choreographers and designers to allow us to record our shows and make them available for members, subscribers and single ticket buyers to watch online,“ he said. Additional changes have been made with regards to the organization’s plans for 2021. The launch of Goodspeed’s new Worklight Series at The Terris Theatre in 2021 has been postponed until 2022.

Cancellations:

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra has canceled the Masterwork Series through the end of the year. www.hartfordsymphony.org or 860-244-2999.

The 40th Annual CT Flower and Garden Show scheduled for February 2021 at the CT Convention Center has been cancelled. They look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022.

The Masked Singer Live at Mohegan Sun originally in 2020, postponed to June 21, 2021 is now CANCELLED. You can receive a refund at your point of purchase - Mohegan Sun Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Restaurant news:

Outdoor dining options include Anthony Jacks and Pepper Pot have taken over Center Street in Southington with outdoor dining! www.anthonyjacks.com or www.thepepperpotrestaurant.com; Pure Foods Healthy Cafe & Smoothie Bar, Main Street in Bristol. www.purefoodsbristol.com; Max Fish, Somerset Square in Glastonbury. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/fish/; Saints - A Hot Dog Joint and American Restaurant on Queen Street on the Plainville/Southington line. Call 860-747-0566 or www.saintsct.com; Mitchell's Coffee House and Family Restaurant, Silas Dean Highway in Rocky Hill serves breakfast and lunch! www.mitchellscoffeehouse.net; Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington. You can still enjoy a $35 Family Meal that includes bread, salad, choice of entree including Chicken Marsala or Chicken Picatta,with a side of Potatoes, Penne or Rice and Dessert. www.mykonosmediterranean.com; Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford. www.maxrestaurantgroup.com/trumbull/; Chuck's Steakhouse, Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill. www.chucksrockyhill.com or 860-529-0222 J Restaurant Bar, Washington Street in Hartford with gorgeous gazebos donated by Kloter Farms of Ellington and illuminated courtesy of Connecticut Lighting Centers. www.jrestaurantbar.com

Virtual Entertainment:

The Bushnell is providing free Broadway style content updated regularly at www.bushnell.org

Meig's Point Nature Center offers Facebook Live Animal Meet and Greets twice a day, four times a week. www.meigspointnaturecenter.org/facebook-live-videos

Check out the Red Panda Cams at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! www.beardsleyzoo.org/zoo-cams.html.

Google "online exhibition" to see what museums are offering great virtual tours.

The New Britain Police Department has volunteer officers reading to your kids nightly at 7:30pm with Storytime LIVE on Facebook!

Start a Skype Book Club with your friends and family. Choose a book, read it and then connect online with Skype to discuss!

Coloring Time! Was there a better gift than the 64 box of Crayola Crayons?!? Dig them out and download a free coloring book at www.openculture.com

Download the CALM app on your smart phone. Relax with peaceful music and serene scenes from fields to ocean. Meditate. Disconnect from ongoing news coverage.

Take an online class including hip-hop dance with www.studio8sixty.com Take a Zumba class at www.shakeupmakeupllc.com Take a class at Yale University with "The Science of Well Being" www.coursera.org Take a walk down memory lane and see the old G Fox Building in Hartford with www.chs.org/online-exhibition

View five online exhibits at www.florencegriswoldmuseum.org/exhibitions

The Yale Center for British Art in New Haven has a mobile app with an in-depth guide to works in the Center’s collection. You’ll also find detailed information about its landmark building and a virtual tour.

Also, Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine in East Granby is providing a virtual tour of the historic property. It is the site of the first operating copper mine in North America and the online tour provides hidden facts throughout the experience.