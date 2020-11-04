Women of Innovation November 12th

Join the Connecticut Technology Council and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology on Thursday, November 12, honoring 50 outstanding women who lead Connecticut's future in STEM and pave the way for tomorrow's breakthroughs.

These are the researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who are developing technologies and advancing innovation - creating a better future for our state.

This year the Women of Innovation Committee reviewed over 150 nominations and selected 50 finalists across 10 categories. On Nov. 12 at Noon, we’ll learn who will receive the 2020 Women of Innovation Awards, and meet outstanding women leading Connecticut forward. FREE registration for this virtual event is now available HERE.

Now in its 16th year, the annual Women of Innovation program recognizes women innovators, role models, and leaders in science and technology, including outstanding young women at the high school and collegiate levels pursuing technology professions. Women of Innovation finalists are nominated by their peers, coworkers, and mentors, and are selected based on their professional experience, history of innovation, ability to think creatively and solve problems, and demonstration of leadership. Lite 100.5 WRCH is a proud supporter of Women of Innovation!

