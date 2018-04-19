Photo via Dreamstime

You Can Totally Eat Your Plate Now!

Wait, what?

April 19, 2018
Lite 100.5 WRCH
Categories: 
1 Thing
Features

Move over, bread bowl! A company in Poland has introduced biodegradable plates made from wheat bran! So not only are they biodegradable, but you can also eat them! Yup, they're totally edible!

Check them out!

Now you don't have to worry about doing the dishes... but without using awful styrofoam or plastic! 

Oh and bonus! If you forget to bring your lunch, you're in luck if you have a stash of these plates handy at work!

 

Tags: 
1Thing
sustainability
environment
READ MORE READ LESS