You Can Totally Eat Your Plate Now!

Move over, bread bowl! A company in Poland has introduced biodegradable plates made from wheat bran! So not only are they biodegradable, but you can also eat them! Yup, they're totally edible!



Check them out!

Now you can have your plate and eat it too pic.twitter.com/0odGg6ZMQb — Mashable (@mashable) April 19, 2018

Now you don't have to worry about doing the dishes... but without using awful styrofoam or plastic!

Oh and bonus! If you forget to bring your lunch, you're in luck if you have a stash of these plates handy at work!