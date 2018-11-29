PillowTalk: Your Favorite Things

Lourdes is a new resident of Cornwall Bridge and she loves it. She moved there in September, less than six months ago. She gave me a call on her way home recently to make a PillowTalk dedication. I asked her what she looks forward to the most during the holidays and why she loves it so much.

"I love the whole ambience about it. I love getting together with family, your Christmas songs on the radio and all the good cheer", she told me. "I need a song for myself".

One of her favorites is by Chris Rea from 1986. I enjoyed our conversation and I'm glad I could play it for you to get you home.

