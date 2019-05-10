PillowTalk:"When Can I Come And See You?"

Steve and Lori were childhood sweethearts. One went to Catholic high school and the other went to public high school in New Britain. They dated for about three years Steve would join the Marine Corps. After Steve came back from the Marine Corps, Steve and Lori went their separate ways. They always remained friends. Thirty-four years later Lori came back to town on a visit. One of her friends suggested, "Why don't you give Steve a call?" Lori took her friend's advice.

When Lori called Steve his immediate response was, "When can I come and see you?" Lori told me that it was as if they had never been apart. They rekindled their relationship and would spend the next several years together. Failing health would take Steve away from her. Lori's dedication to Steve if she could speak to him: " I love you and miss you and wish you could come home." A song by The Classics IV sums up the rest of her feelings,