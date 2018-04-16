Baseball News from Fenway Park

The weather has not been cooperating with baseball season so far but a warm up is coming!



Allan, Mike & Mary caught up with Zineb Curran Vice President of Corporate Communications for the Boston Red Sox and talked about all the awesome new stuff happening at Fenway!

The new partnership with local brewers Sam Adams will add new experiential bar areas Sam Deck, a roof deck bar atop the retired numbers, and Sammy's On Third, under the third base stands.

The Jim Beam Dugout Seats will offer the first and only field-level private seating at Fenway Park to bring fans closer to the action

Kid Nation members will be able to experience and interact with the team through a new rewards program and another 25,000 FREE tickets will be given to existing and new members.

The Student 9's program will continue to offer $9 tickets for high school and college students and will add new gameday and non-gameday experiences to their roster of student activities.

The mobile Red Sox Showcase will bring the Fenway Park experience to fans across New England in their local communities again this year allowing kids and families to check out Sox-themed activities including the Sox VR homerun challenge and pitching challenge.