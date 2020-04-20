Dr. Ducharme’s Blog April 20, 2020 Feeling Afraid During Covid-19

I am a volunteer with the Disaster Mental Health of the Red Cross. Our Regional Program Lead, Wayne Dailey, has been posting tips for coping with Covid-19. I think a lot of people could benefit from this tip. So I am passing it along:

Tip # 13

I’m Scared - Being scared right now is an expected reaction to unfolding events. It’s not an indication of weakness or mental frailty. However, turning a scared reaction into effective action is important. That’s how we’ll achieve as much control as can be attained. Seek out information from trusted sources. The news can sometimes be helpful, but it can also be misleading, alarming, or filled with repetitious chatter. And, right now, the internet contains a lot of bad information and false claims. The CDC is a trusted source, as are public health authorities. Their recommendations should be followed. Hand washing and social distancing (or self-quarantine) are critically important. Take care of your mental health by staying in contact with family and friends. Exercise each day. A yoga mat, or towel on the floor will suffice. Listen to music, read, keep a journal, and meditate. Eat right, and try to get at least 7-hours sleep each night. Also, avoid substance abuse and other “negative coping behaviors.” This will help reduce anxiety, chase away fear, and keep you sane.

Stay safe, stay well.